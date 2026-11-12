Oregon Ducks' Injury Questions Grow Louder Ahead of Michigan

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks’ road win over the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes raised their College Football Playoff ranking and brought them home with momentum. The Wee

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The No. 16 Oregon Ducks’ road win over the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes raised their College Football Playoff ranking and brought them home with momentum.

The Week 10 outing didn’t come without major injury concerns, however. Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed on Monday night that edge rusher Teitum Tuioti would miss the remainder of the season with an injury sustained in the fourth quarter. But Wednesday’s injury report ahead of a showdown against the Michigan Wolverines still posed curiosity about running back Jordon Davison’s status. Ultimately, Davison was ruled out on Wednesday.

Also read Oregon Ducks Overwhelm Ohio State 41-28, Surge in Big Ten Rankings After 38-Point Comeback

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the referee in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tight end Andrew Olesh, receiver Messiah Hampton and outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt were the other three players whose availability shifted from Week 10. Olesh didn't play against Ohio State, but was moved to doubtful on Wednesday.

Hampton went from out to not on the availability report in Week 11. Wyatt wasn't on the report in Week 10 at all. Below are all of the players listed as out, doubtful and probable. This is the first of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days before the game.

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Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday. Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti celebrates breaking up a pass play during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Prior to the injury, Tuioti posted a pair of tackles, while also throwing a 30-yard pass to fellow edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei on a fake punt. The fake punt ended up sparking momentum before the half to deliver the Ducks back-to-back touchdowns and a lead entering the break.

“I hate it for him, because it's kind of a routine, weird play that it happened on. He obviously was a huge impact in that game,” Lanning said.

“You look at the fake punt and the impact that he's had on our team throughout the year. Normally I'd wait till Wednesday to talk about that, but probably not fair to him. ” “So, we'll see him walking around on crutches, and he left it on the line there on the field, man. ” He added.

“I don't know if he'll get another chance to play as an Oregon football player, but whoever gets to have that guy on their team in the future is going to be really, really lucky. ” Tuioti totaled 44 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble in 2026. He started the season by continuing the momentum of his career junior season in 2025, when he recorded 9.5 sacks.

Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Lanning has young, explosive players, like Wyatt, to turn to on the edge in Tuioti’s absence. Wyatt is notably listed as probable on the injury report. But losing Tuioti is still a massive hit to the Ducks’ defense, both on and off the field.

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“Yeah, every one of our players love Teitum, and he's in the team meeting with us, watching some of the plays that he made this past Saturday and what the impact that has. Like I said, you don't replace that,”“You don't replace even the leadership standpoint, but I think those guys want to go out there and play really hard for him,” he added.

“And respect the sacrifice that he's made for this program and what he's done for this program. ”Oregon running back Jordon Davison walks on crutches on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect With Lanning answering the question about Tuioti’s availability on Monday, the big question mark prior to Wednesday’s injury report became what Davison’s status would be.

The running back leads the Ducks in rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons. Following a standout freshman season with 15 touchdowns, he scored seven through the first eight games, along with 439 yards on 91 carries. But Davison exited the win over Northwestern in Week 9 with an injury. He later returned to the sidelines in street clothes and on crutches, drawing concern.

In Davison’s absence, Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while also adding 31 yards on four receptions. Freshman running back Brandon Smith also earned snaps in the backfield, recording five carries for 12 yards and three receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon.

She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.