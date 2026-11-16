Oregon Ducks Grade Positions After 31-7 Win Over Michigan

Oregon defeated Michigan 31-7 at Autzen Stadium on Nov 14 2026. Analysis covers key player performances and CFP implications as Dan Lanning's team aims for the third straight tournament.

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 31 to 7 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, marking a significant victory for head coach Dan Lanning's squad. The game took place on November 14, 2026, and secured a 7-3 overall record for the Ducks while placing Michigan in a difficult position under head coach Kyle Whittingham. This decisive win moves Oregon closer to securing a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola Leads Offensive Turnaround

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola delivered a masterclass performance, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 20 completions out of 28 attempts. His accuracy and decision-making were pivotal in establishing an offensive rhythm that the Ducks plan to carry into their final two regular-season matchups. Raiola's weekly improvement highlights a substantial turnaround in the offense, which is critical for sneaking into the 12-team playoff bracket.

Also read Missed Call in Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines Raises Questions

Rushing Attack Powers Ducks Past Wolverines

With leading running back Jordon Davison sidelined again, Dierre Hill Jr. stepped up to lead the rushing attack against the Michigan defense. Hill recorded 98 yards on 21 carries and sealed the victory with a 49-yard touchdown reception on a swing pass in the fourth quarter. Freshman Brandon Smith also contributed 29 yards on seven carries, while Da'Jaun Riggs added another score to help Oregon score more than 30 points in their third straight game.

Offensive Line Shows Drastic Improvement

The Oregon offensive line displayed marked improvement, creating holes in the run game and providing better protection for Dylan Raiola despite facing a talented Michigan defensive line. The unit allowed only two sacks, a stark contrast to earlier struggles, and helped set the tone early with a 60-yard touchdown reception from Jeremiah McClellan in the first two minutes of the game. Tight end Matt Moore also had a solid day with seven catches for 88 yards, despite dropping a fourth-and-goal pass in the second quarter.

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Defense Limits Michigan to Single Offensive Highlight

The Oregon defense held the Wolverines to their only significant offensive highlight, a 70-yard rushing touchdown by Savion Hiter in the second quarter. Defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei and Nasir Wyatt combined for three sacks, while Bear Alexander forced a crucial fumble to give Oregon the turnover advantage. The defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage, preventing Michigan from establishing any consistent rhythm for the remainder of the contest.

Linebackers Step Up Without Jerry Mixon

Without starting linebacker Jerry Mixon, Dylan Williams recorded 11 total tackles and Devon Jackson added seven more in a dominant showing at the second level. The linebacker unit effectively neutralized the Wolverines' middle attack, contributing to the 31-7 rout. This victory sets the stage for two critical regular-season games against the Michigan State Spartans on November 20 and the Washington Huskies on November 28, which will ultimately determine Oregon's postseason fate.