No. 13 Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) was forced to call upon its deep bench against Michigan State (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) after sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. e

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect No. 13 Oregon was forced to call upon its deep bench against Michigan State after sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr.True freshman running back Brandon Smith and the Ducks’ backfield responded, pacing Oregon to a 45-7 win Friday night at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nov. 20, 2026; East Lansing; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith rushes for a gain against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

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| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect And in doing so, Smith delivered the rushing performance that Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad had been missing all year long, posting the Ducks’ first 100-yard rushing effort of the season. Running Back Brandon Smith Answers the Call Nov. 20, 2026; East Lansing; Oregon Duck running back Brandon Smith runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday at Spartan Stadium.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Fresno, California, native carried the ball 14 times for 121 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a career-high run of 48 yards. It’s the first 100-yard rushing game for a Duck on the year, surpassing the 98 yards from Hill Jr. last week in Oregon’s 31-7 win over Michigan.

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It’s the Ducks’ first 100-yard game since running back Noah Whittington ran for 104 yards against USC in Week 12 of the 2025 season. Smith now has 369 yards on the year and four rushing touchdowns, along with 121 receiving yards and a score. But Smith was far from the only Oregon running back to take advantage of the opportunity. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley upends Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Lott at Spartan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOregon rushed for 188 total yards against Michigan State, despite the Ducks’ two leading rushers, Hill Jr. andLanning reached deep into his bench in the third quarter, calling running back Simeon Price’s number. The fifth-year senior made the most of the first six carries of his season, racking up 16 yards and a pair of one-yard touchdown runs, the latter to put Oregon up 45-7 late in the fourth quarter.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “We have a team that’s capable,” Lanning said on the field after the game.

“I told them that this is a mentality game. You have to be able to run the ball with power. We were able to see that, regardless of who is out there, there’s a standard of play. I’m hoping we get Dierre back quick, but those other guys showed that they have a role for us and can help us be good.

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”Much has been said about Oregon placekicker Gage Hurych’s struggles from beyond 46 yards this season. That was before Friday night’s contest in East Lansing, where the junior shifted the conversation to his running ability. Lanning was active once again with his bag of tricks, this time calling for a fake field goal attempt with two seconds remaining in the first half.

Hurych put his head down and dove into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown, the first of his career. Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen just misses blocking an extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych at Spartan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect He finished with 15 points and was a factor on every Oregon score, including a 40-yard field goal and seven successful PAT attempts. Hurych is now 16-for-16 from 46-yards or shorter on the year, while converting all 39 of his PAT attempts. Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI.

He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country , Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors.

A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.