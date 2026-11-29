The No. 12 Oregon Ducks lose a heartbreaking double overtime game to No. 24 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium, ending the season and playoff aspirations.

On Saturday, November 28, 2026, the No. 12 Oregon Ducks suffered a devastating double overtime loss to the No. 24 Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The defeat effectively ended the Ducks' season and dashed their hopes of securing an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. Despite a promising recovery from an early season loss to Illinois, the team could not overcome a costly special teams performance and a disciplined defensive showing by their rivals.

Key Statistics Define Rivalry Loss

The final score remained tied at three points each after the first overtime period before Washington pulled off a second consecutive upset victory. The game was defined by pivotal special teams plays and quarterback decision-making. Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola jogged off the field following the loss, marking the end of a season that had seen the team fight back from a crushing defeat against Illinois just weeks prior. Head coach Dan Lanning walked off the field after the loss, signaling the conclusion of a campaign that had briefly positioned Oregon to compete for the Big Ten Conference title.

Also read Oregon Ducks Must Beat Washington to Reach Big Ten Championship Game

Special Teams Errors Prove Costly

Kicker Gage Hurych committed critical errors that shifted momentum in favor of Washington. After tight end Jamari Johnson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to fellow tight end Kendre Harrison, the Ducks tied the game at 27-27. However, Hurych missed the extra point, marking his first missed PAT of the season. Had he converted, Oregon would have held a one-point lead with just over a minute remaining. Hurych missed again on the opening possession of overtime when his field goal attempt was blocked, though Washington failed to capitalize immediately by missing its own field goal, forcing a second overtime period.

Strategic Decisions Backfire Early

Early in the second quarter, after tying the game at 3-3 with a 26-yard field goal, Dan Lanning elected to attempt a surprise onside kick. The decision backfired significantly as Washington recovered the ball at the Oregon 49-yard line. The Huskies quickly turned this short field into their first touchdown of the night. This early mistake set a tone that Oregon struggled to overcome throughout the remainder of the contest against a well-prepared defensive unit.

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Offense Struggles to Find Rhythm

The Oregon offense appeared unrecognizable in the first half, managing just 125 total yards through the opening 30 minutes. Key playmakers were largely shut down, with tight end Jamari Johnson and wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart combining for zero catches in the first half. This lack of production stood in stark contrast to Oregon's four-game winning streak, during which the team averaged nearly 38 points per game. The Ducks did not find their offensive stride until halftime, but the late surge was insufficient to correct the early deficit and maintain control in the extra periods.

Penalties Highlight Defensive Lapses

Discipline issues further hampered Oregon's chances of winning the rivalry matchup. The Ducks committed five penalties for 60 yards over the course of the game. The first half alone saw four penalties for 55 yards, including three pass interference calls. In comparison, Washington committed only one penalty for 15 yards in the first half. These penalties extended drives and provided Washington with favorable field position, compounding the difficulties Oregon faced on offense and contributing to the heartbreaking conclusion at Autzen Stadium.