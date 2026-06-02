Oregon Ducks Face Texas Longhorns in Prime Time Super Regional Showdown

The Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns will meet in the Austin Super Regional, with both games in prime time on ESPN. Oregon aims for its first College World Series berth since 1954, while Texas hosts a Super Regional for the first time since 2021.

The Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns are set to clash in the Austin Super Regional, with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

The schedule and television information have been released, and Oregon fans are buzzing: the Ducks and Longhorns will battle in prime time. This is a significant moment for an Oregon baseball program that was reinstated in 2009 and is building a reputation as one of the elite programs in college baseball. Oregon is one of 16 teams left fighting for a chance to reach Omaha, a feat the Ducks haven't achieved since 1954.

The Ducks swept the Eugene Regional 3-0, showing dominant pitching and timely hitting. Right-handed pitcher Will Sanford was particularly impressive, throwing a gem against Washington State with 14 strikeouts and just one hit allowed over 6.1 innings. Sanford's infectious energy on the mound will be crucial as Oregon heads to Austin to face a Texas team that also swept its regional.

The Longhorns are hosting a Super Regional for the first time since 2021, and their fans are expected to create a rowdy atmosphere. The games will be broadcast on ESPN, not ESPN2, giving Oregon maximum national exposure. This is a prime opportunity for the Ducks to upset a powerhouse program and prove they belong among college baseball's elite.

Coach Mark Wasikowski has led Oregon to its third Super Regional appearance in his tenure, and the team is confident after a stellar regional performance. Oregon outfielder Drew Smith, who hit a key home run in the regional, spoke about his love for the program.

'This place is very special, and it was a place I wanted to go to since I was five or six,' Smith said. 'It's deeper than just family. It's something really special. It's friends I'm going to have for the rest of my life.

Relationships that I've built over the last four years are intangibles that you can't get anywhere else. I had chances in high school to not even come here, and looking back, I'm very happy I did because this has been the greatest four years of my life.

' Smith added with a smile, 'I don't plan on it ending anytime soon. ' The Ducks will rely on that chemistry and momentum as they face a Texas team that is both talented and experienced. The Longhorns, led by coach Jim Schlossnagle, have a rich baseball tradition and are perennial contenders.

However, Oregon has shown resilience all season, and playing on the road in a hostile environment won't intimidate them. The Saturday start gives Oregon an extra day to travel and rest after winning the regional. The games are scheduled for Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, with a potential Monday game if necessary. All games will be in prime time, drawing a large audience beyond die-hard baseball fans.

For Oregon, this is a chance to shed the label of a football school and establish itself as a baseball powerhouse. A victory over Texas would send a clear message that the Ducks have arrived on the national stage. In other Super Regional news, No. 12 USC upset Texas A&M in the College Station Regional and will face No. 5 North Carolina. But all eyes are on Austin, where the Ducks aim to keep their magical season alive.

With a blend of young talent like Sanford and veteran leadership, Oregon is ready for the challenge. The team has come a long way since the program's reinstatement, and a Super Regional win would be the biggest milestone yet. Fans can expect high drama and intense competition as the Ducks and Longhorns battle for a spot in Omaha





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