Oregon Ducks Face Roster Turnover Amid Playoff Contention in 2026

An analysis of the Oregon Ducks' 2026 roster experience ranking by position, highlighting strengths at quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, and EDGE, while noting concerns along the offensive line and in the secondary following NFL Draft losses.

The Oregon Ducks , under head coach Dan Lanning , are entering the 2026 season with a roster that balances significant experience in key areas with notable inexperience in others due to NFL Draft losses.

The team ranks No. 36 nationally in overall roster experience, placing them in the 74th percentile among 138 teams, with strong showings in games played (No. 35) and starts (No. 33). Offensively, Oregon's quarterback and wide receiver units stand out as strengths. The quarterback group ranks No. 5 nationally in snaps, thanks to returning starter Dante Moore and priority backup Dylan Raiola, both of whom have starting experience.

The wide receivers are ranked No. 30, buoyed by contributors like Jeremiah McClellan, Iverson Hooks, and Dakorien Moore. However, the running back (No. 64), tight end (No. 71), and offensive line (No. 65) groups lag behind the team average.

Defensively, the Ducks are led by two elite position groups: the defensive line ranks No. 4 nationally in snaps, featuring veterans such as Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington; and the EDGE position checks in at No. 9, highlighted by senior standouts Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti. The remaining defensive units are less experienced, with linebackers at No. 70, cornerbacks at No. 93, and safeties at No. 36.

Despite being considered a College Football Playoff contender, Oregon faces considerable roster turnover, having lost seven players to the 2026 NFL Draft. This has created potential vulnerabilities, particularly along the offensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary. Yet the program remains confident in young talent like sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., who emerged as a breakout true freshman.

Coach Lanning continues to build a program focused on both veteran leadership and development of underclassmen as the Ducks pursue their first national championship. The article is authored by Caleb Sisk, a sports journalist with extensive recruiting coverage experience for the On SI network





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