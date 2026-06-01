Oregon Ducks Face Off Against No. 6 Texas Longhorns in NCAA Austin Super Regional

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks are two wins away from securing their spot in the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1954. However, their path to the championship is being threatened by the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, who have dominated in the regional round with a clean sweep and a 3-0 record.

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks are two wins away from securing their spot in the College World Series in Omaha for the first time since 1954.

However, their path to the championship is being threatened by the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, who have dominated in the regional round with a clean sweep and a 3-0 record. The Austin Super Regional is shaping up to be a must-see series between two of the biggest brands in college sports.

Oregon catcher Burke-Lee Mabeus celebrates an out at the plate against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. The Ducks will travel to UFCU Disch-Falk Field, where the Longhorns fans are known for being loud, proud, and rowdy.

It's the first time Texas has hosted a Super Regional since 2021, and the Longhorns pose a significant threat to the Ducks' CWS dreams with their elite pitching and big bats. Oregon baseball's mindset and attitude, which have catapulted them to play Texas in the Austin Super Regional, remain the foundation for what comes next. Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski has clearly instilled a team chemistry that embraces pressure and feeds off the energy of a crowd.

Oregon pitcher Miles Gosztola shared the pride the Ducks feel in representing their home state in SEC country for the Super Regional. It's a great feeling to move on regardless of who we play, and I think (coach) Waz has done a fantastic job of coaching our mentalities, not necessarily to play against the opponent, but to play against the game itself, Gosztola said after beating Oregon State in the Eugene Regional Final.

Oregon senior third baseman Drew Smith echoed a similar sentiment as Gosztola but shed light into what it was like to play his final game at PK Park. This place is very special, and it was a place I wanted to go to since I was five or six, Smith said. It's deeper than just family. It's just something really special.

It's friends I'm going to have for the rest of my life. Relationships that I've built over the last four years are intangibles that you can't really get anywhere else. So I had chances in high school to not even come to this place, and looking back on it, I'm very happy I did decide to come here because this has been the greatest four years of my life...

Oregon's gritty mindset was on full display when the Ducks learned they'd be hosting their in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers, in the Eugene Regional during Selection Monday when they learned they may have a chance to end the Beavers' season. As fate would have it, that's exactly what happened. Now, the Ducks take that attitude to Texas where Oregon has a shot to upset the Longhorns on their own home field. Oregon is battle tested.

The Ducks have played, and beaten, some of the most talented teams in college baseball and are the only Big Ten team to win a regional. Both No. 1 seed UCLA and No. 13 seed Nebraska lost at their home regionals. The Ducks fan base rallied at PK Park to give Oregon a true home field advantage as the baseball team dominated the Eugene Regional with three straight wins in front of three sold out crowds.

The Ducks beat in-state rival Oregon State Beavers in the regional final, 4-1, to advance on the road to the CWS. The crowd was intense and there was a familiar face in the stands: Oregon pitcher Luke Morgan celebrates getting out of seventh inning against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026.

Oregon and Texas will face off in the NCAA Austin Super Regional on either Friday or Saturday





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