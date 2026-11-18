Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning prepares for a physical Michigan State Spartans team led by Pat Fitzgerald in their upcoming Big Ten conference game.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is closely studying his upcoming opponent, the Michigan State Spartans, ahead of their late-season Big Ten conference clash. While the Spartans hold a 3-7 overall record and sit at 1-6 in conference play, Lanning recognizes the competitive identity forged by head coach Pat Fitzgerald. The Oregon coaching staff does not underestimate the challenge posed by a team that has demonstrated significant resilience on the field.

Fitzgerald Resurgence at Michigan State

Pat Fitzgerald previously served as the head coach at Northwestern University from 2006 to 2022. During his tenure, he guided the Wildcats to ten bowl appearances and established a strong defensive culture. He was fired by Northwestern in July 2023 following reports of widespread hazing within the program. Despite this past controversy, Fitzgerald has successfully utilized his position at Michigan State to rebuild his coaching reputation and the program itself.

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Fitzgerald delivered a signature victory in the 2026 season by defeating rival Michigan 15-6 on Nov. 7, 2026. This win at Michigan Stadium showcased his ability to mobilize his team against high-profile opponents. Lanning has never previously coached against Fitzgerald, but he has observed the Spartans closely during his downtime. Lanning noted that the current team presents a different picture and personnel makeup compared to the Northwestern squads of the past.

Lanning Admires Defensive Philosophy

Both Lanning and Fitzgerald share a background of expertise on the defensive side of the football. Lanning has expressed deep admiration for Fitzgerald approach to coaching and his dedication to building a powerhouse program. He believes Fitzgerald possesses the necessary fire, passion, and energy to elevate Michigan State back to national prominence. Lanning recognizes that this transformation is a difficult process but sees the necessary traits emerging in the current roster.

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Lanning observed that Fitzgerald identity and stamp are clearly visible on the program. He stated that the way Fitzgerald conducts his team is correct and evident to outside observers. The Oregon head coach emphasized that you can see the traits showing up with the team at Michigan State. This appreciation for the opponent coaching style adds a layer of respect to the upcoming tactical battle between the two schemes.

Expectations for Physical Competition

Despite the Spartans win-loss record, Oregon expects a blue-collar and physical performance. Lanning highlighted the brand of toughness and physicality that Michigan State consistently displays. He noted that the team has had players banged up this year, yet they continue to find answers and ways to achieve success. This resilience suggests that the Spartans will not be easy opponents in this late-season conference showdown.

Lanning also praised the Spartans for being sound in special teams operations. He described the team as always right in the fight and playing hard for all four quarters. These fundamentals stand out to the Oregon coaching staff as key factors in the game plan. Additionally, Lanning acknowledged that this contest holds significant meaning for Michigan State as it is their senior day game.

Strategic Focus for Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are preparing for a game that features two quarterbacks for Michigan State. While the offensive threat is present, Lanning emphasized that his focus is not solely on Fitzgerald defensive approach or offensive philosophy. Instead, he is concentrating on the team overall soundness and competitive spirit. The Oregon staff is ready to meet the physicality and determination that Pat Fitzgerald instills in his players.