Oregon Ducks Earn Spot in Super Regionals After Dominant Eugene Regional Run

The Ducks swept the Eugene Regional, highlighted by stellar pitching and power hitting, and now set their sights on a Super Regional showdown with Texas.

Oregon's baseball program celebrated a breakthrough moment on February 19, 2026, as the Ducks clinched a spot in the NCAA Super Regionals for the third time in four seasons.

The victory came at PK Park in Eugene, where the Ducks defeated the Youngstown State Penguins in a decisive game that capped a flawless 3‑0 run through the Eugene Regional. After a disappointing 0‑2 showing at the same venue the previous year, when Utah Valley and Cal Poly knocked them out, the Ducks displayed a complete transformation, showcasing dominant pitching, timely hitting, and a depth of talent that left the home crowd roaring.

Head coach Mark Wasikowski paced the dugout with confidence, rewarding fans with a thumbs‑up after the final out and emphasizing the team's resilience and growth since the program's reinstatement in 2009. The Ducks' pitching staff was the cornerstone of the regional sweep. Freshman right‑hander Will Sanford delivered a masterclass performance against Washington State, tallying 14 strikeouts while allowing just a single hit over six and a third innings.

His dominance, combined with solid outings from the rest of the rotation, limited opponents to a combined total of four runs in three games. On the offensive side, five Ducks made the All‑Tournament Team, underscoring the balanced attack that propelled the team forward. Freshman first baseman Brayden Jaksa, junior second baseman Ryan Cooney, senior third baseman Drew Smith, freshman right fielder Angel Laya, and sophomore designated hitter Naulivou Lauaki Jr. each produced clutch hits and key runs.

Lauaki, in particular, emerged as a power threat, belting two three‑run home runs in the regional-one against Yale and another in the ninth inning versus Washington State that proved the difference in a tight 4‑0 win. His season total of 14 homers highlighted a surge in offensive firepower that the Ducks will look to maintain against the No. 6 overall seed, the Texas Longhorns, in the upcoming Super Regionals in Austin.

Looking ahead, the Ducks are focused on extending their momentum against Texas, a program with a storied postseason pedigree. Coach Wasikowski noted that the team's success will hinge on sustaining the dominance they displayed on the mound while keeping the lineup efficient and productive. The last Ducks appearance in the Super Regionals ended in a sweep by Texas A&M, but this year's roster carries a mix of experienced seniors and hungry underclassmen eager to rewrite the program's narrative.

A berth in the College World Series in Omaha-a goal the Ducks have chased since their return to Division I-now feels within reach. The prospect of moving a program that was revived only 17 years ago into the national spotlight has energized the fan base and reinforced the belief that Oregon can finally break through and compete for a national title.

The season's narrative is also being chronicled by beat reporter Caden Handwork, whose coverage provides an insider's view of the team's development and aspirations for the remainder of the postseason





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