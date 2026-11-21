Oregon defeated Michigan State 45-7 on November 20, 2026, in East Lansing. Head Coach Dan Lanning praised freshman Brandon Smith's performance and the team's red zone efficiency.

Oregon Ducks secured a commanding 45-7 victory over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, November 20, 2026. The decisive win highlighted a breakout individual performance by Oregon freshman running back Brandon Smith. Smith emerged as a critical offensive weapon for the Ducks during the contest. The result solidifies Oregon's standing among top collegiate teams as the season enters its crucial final stretch.

Head Coach Dan Lanning publicly praised Smith's readiness and execution. Lanning noted that the freshman had accumulated sufficient repetitions to handle the pressure of a high-stakes away game. He specifically highlighted an outstanding run by Smith on a third-down play near the sideline. Lanning stated that Smith's performance was a direct result of the extra reps he received throughout the season. This emergence provided a vital spark for the Oregon offense.

Also read Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans: Final Preview and Prediction

The Ducks faced significant challenges with their running back rotation due to injuries. Dierre Hill recorded only 17 yards on two carries in the first quarter. Hill then required medical attention and left the game with help from the athletic training staff. His exit initially raised concerns about the depth of the running back room. The situation added pressure on Smith and other backs like Simeon Price.

Oregon already needed to lean on Smith in the last three games with running back Jordon Davison out due to injury. Davison had missed the previous three games and was not available for this specific contest. Lanning noted that Davison would be evaluated as a game-time decision on the injury report in future matchups. The absence of Davison forced the coaching staff to rely heavily on the remaining available backs.

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However, Lanning provided a much more optimistic update after the game regarding Hill. He stated that he does not anticipate Hill's left leg injury to be long-term. Lanning explained that everyone's recovery is different, so the medical staff would provide further evaluation. Hill was seen exiting the field, but the coach emphasized that the issue appeared isolated. This update significantly alleviated concerns about the backfield's health heading into the postseason.

Oregon's strategic approach focused heavily on time management and aggressive scoring in the red zone. Coach Lanning explained that the coaching staff recognized Michigan State's tendency to let the clock run down. The Ducks capitalized on every possession to maintain control of the game tempo. This strategy allowed Oregon to limit Michigan State's opportunities to respond effectively.

The Ducks demonstrated exceptional efficiency by scoring on six out of six trips into the red area. Lanning emphasized the importance of executing on third and fourth downs on both sides of the ball. The offense found its rhythm and scored on four out of five drives in the second half. This efficiency was crucial in maintaining the lead and keeping the Spartans off the field.

Special teams play proved pivotal, particularly with placekicker Gage Hurych. Hurych successfully blocked an extra point attempt by a Michigan State defensive lineman, Eli Coenen. This play occurred during the first quarter and shifted early momentum in favor of the Ducks. The special teams unit executed at a high level despite the challenges of a short week and away travel.

Lanning also detailed a high-pressure situation involving a field goal attempt from the 15-yard line. The coach had given his players the freedom to execute a fake field goal if the defense showed a block mentality. Hurych honored his commitment to score if the play was called, showcasing his versatility. Lanning praised Hurych's athleticism and his willingness to execute under pressure.

Following the 45-7 win, Coach Dan Lanning provided a candid assessment of the team's performance. He expressed satisfaction with the offensive execution and the establishment of the run game. Lanning acknowledged that penalties were an area requiring improvement. He stated that the team aimed to play their best football in November and achieved that standard.

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Lanning highlighted the exciting nature of the team and the momentum built during the first half. He noted that while there were missed tackles and penalties, the overall execution was strong. The coach pointed out that one drive on defense was a letdown due to multiple penalties. The team will focus on cleaning up these errors in upcoming games.

As the Ducks look ahead, the focus remains on maintaining the high level of execution demonstrated against the Spartans. Lanning discussed the upcoming matchup against the Washington Huskies with evident preparation. He acknowledged the talent on the opposing team and the difficult atmosphere at Autzen Stadium. The coaching staff is focused on evaluating their opponents to ensure continued success.

Lanning also praised the collaborative effort on both sides of the ball. He commended Jay Johnson for his work on offense and Chris Hampton for his defensive game call. The coach emphasized that the team must hold themselves to a consistent standard. This mindset was evident in the way the players responded to challenges during the game.

Running back Simeon Price also made a notable impact with a scoring run on his first carry. Lanning described Price as an unbelievable teammate who embraced his role fully. Price had not been healthy for the entire year, which affected his snap count. His ability to execute in critical moments highlighted his value to the roster.

The victory serves as a strong statement as the collegiate season reaches its climax. Oregon's ability to adapt to injuries and still dominate a competitive opponent speaks to their depth. The team's confidence appears to be growing with each successful drive. This momentum will be essential as they navigate the remainder of their schedule.