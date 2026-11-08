Oregon Ducks defeat Ohio State Buckeyes 41-28 at Ohio Stadium

Oregon Ducks defeat Ohio State 41-28. Dan Lanning's team rallies from a 14-point deficit with 17 second-quarter points. The win keeps College Football Playoff hopes alive for the No. 12 Buckeyes.

The Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes with a final score of 41-28 on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The victory marked a significant turnaround for the Ducks, who overcame a 14-point deficit and a hostile environment to secure the win.

Second Quarter Surge Drives Oregon Victory

The Oregon Ducks exploded for 17 points in the second quarter to build an insurmountable lead. This offensive outburst resulted in 38 unanswered points, effectively silencing the home crowd and shifting the momentum entirely in favor of the visiting team.

Also read Oregon Ducks Live Score Updates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State entered the matchup with renewed intensity after suffering a loss to the No. 20 USC Trojans the previous week. However, the Ducks refused to fold under pressure. The Buckeyes started strong but could not contain Oregon's offensive rhythm during the pivotal second quarter.

Dan Lanning Praises Resilient Player Performance

Head coach Dan Lanning credited his players for their mental toughness and refusal to blink when trailing. He emphasized that the team remained focused on execution rather than the scoreboard during the challenging moments of the contest.

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Lanning noted that his roster has been battle-tested throughout the season. This experience allowed the players to stay composed when down by two scores. The coach highlighted that the collective effort and discipline displayed by the team were key factors in the outcome.

Ohio State Struggles With Third Down Efficiency

Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day identified critical failures on third down as a major factor in the loss. The Buckeyes failed to stop Oregon on three consecutive downs during the opening series, which allowed the Ducks to establish early momentum.

Day also pointed to a miscommunication regarding how to handle team emotion, which resulted in a big play for Oregon. While he acknowledged that his defense stopped the run effectively, he admitted that giving up free yards undermined their overall defensive success.

Fake Punt Sparked Crucial Offensive Momentum

A strategic fake punt executed by Oregon significantly boosted their offensive drive. The coaching staff had prepared for this specific play since fall camp, relying on a history of successful executions in practice.

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The play deviated from previous runs to the left, catching the Ohio State defense off guard. Coach Day noted that Oregon had punted a few times prior, making the fake a calculated risk that paid off by shifting the field position and energizing the squad.

College Football Playoff Implications Remain

The loss to the Oregon Ducks complicated the College Football Playoff picture for Ohio State. Coming after the defeat to USC, the Buckeyes have now faced two significant challenges in recent weeks.

For Oregon, the victory demonstrated their capability to win tough games on the road. The performance against a top-12 team like Ohio State serves as a strong indicator of their potential standing in the upcoming playoff race.