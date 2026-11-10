Oregon Ducks Defeat Ohio State 41-28 in Big Ten Upset

The Oregon Ducks overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-28 on November 7, 2026, keeping their Big Ten championship hopes alive and handing the Buckeyes consecutive regular-season losses for the first time since 2011.

The Oregon Ducks, ranked No. 23, secured a pivotal 41-28 victory over the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on November 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Head coach Dan Lanning led his team to overcome a 14-point deficit for the second consecutive week, stunning the home crowd and maintaining their Big Ten championship hopes. The Ducks finished the regular-season matchup with a record of 6-3 and 4-2 in conference play, mirroring the final record of the defeated Buckeyes.

Defensive Standings of Devon and Devin Jackson

Inside linebacker Devon Jackson delivered a career-defining performance by tying team-high with eight total tackles, including six solo stops, against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The fifth-year senior registered a career-best three tackles for loss, surpassing his previous record of two set in 2024 against Purdue. His 56 total tackles trail only safety Koi Perich for the team lead, while his 32 assisted tackles rank him tops among Ducks' defenders, holding seven more assists than Perich. Jackson lived behind the line of scrimmage throughout the contest, providing critical disruption to the Buckeyes' offensive flow.

Also read Oregon Ducks Secure Upset Victory Over Ohio State with Moore's Key Play

Safety Devin Jackson also made a significant impact with his first career interception, snagging a pass from Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey late in the second quarter. The interception, which was confirmed by video replay, set the Oregon Ducks up to march 59 yards in just 1:06 to take a 17-14 halftime lead. This drive concluded with a two-yard rushing touchdown by tight end Jamari Johnson, giving Oregon the lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. Devin Jackson finished with three total tackles, one of them solo, adding to his 16 tackles over his last five games.

Freshmen Support and Kicking Challenges

Running back Tradarian Ball provided essential support when starting backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. were sidelined due to injury. Although Ball rushed only six times for 24 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt, his timing was critical for eating the clock and gaining tough yards in the second half. Ball received his first carries since rushing seven times for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 victory over Portland State. Fellow freshman Brandon Smith also contributed, recording 13 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown to help sustain offensive drives.

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Placekicker Gage Hurych remains one of the top kickers in the Big Ten, connecting on 77.8% of his attempts this season and converting all 29 of his PATs. The junior hit on his first nine field goals to start the season, but struggles from long range persisted against Ohio State. Hurych missed kicks from 52 and 53 yards earlier against Illinois and repeated the error by missing from 52 yards versus the Buckeyes. He successfully made kicks from 33 and 40 yards, but his 0-for-3 record from 50-plus yards raises concerns for game-planning moving forward.

Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore and Punt Returns

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore is making a strong case for offensive MVP this season, hauling in 601 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. Against Ohio State, Moore recorded 56 yards and a touchdown, contributing to his 30 catches for 290 yards over his last four games. Despite his individual success, Oregon struggled on punt returns this season. Moore returned two punts for 14 yards on Saturday, part of a team total of just 62 yards on eight returns this year. His personal average dropped from 11.0 yards in 2025 to 7.8 yards in the current season.

The Oregon Ducks' struggles on punt returns placed them at No. 89 in the nation with an average of 7.8 yards per return. However, the Ducks' defensive dominance on special teams situations, specifically holding Ohio State to 0-for-4 on fourth downs, limited Moore's opportunities on returns. This victory hands Ohio State consecutive regular-season losses for the first time since 2011, when they lost to both Oregon and USC. The win keeps the Ducks firmly in the hunt for the Big Ten championship as the regular season concludes.