Oregon Ducks Defeat Northwestern 34-26 to Keep Big Ten Hopes Alive

The Oregon Ducks rallied past the Northwestern Wildcats 34-26 at Autzen Stadium on October 31, 2026, snapping a four-game losing streak and keeping their Big Ten championship hopes alive.

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 34-26 at Autzen Stadium on October 31, 2026, snapping the Wildcats' four-game winning streak. Head coach Dan Lanning's squad overcame a sluggish first half to secure a victory that keeps their Big Ten championship hopes mathematically alive.

Big Ten Championship Hopes Remain Alive

Oregon improved to a 5-3 overall record and 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference with this crucial road win. The victory allows the Ducks to remain in the thick of the conference race as they prepare for their next challenge against No. 11 Ohio State.

Also read Northwestern Coach David Braun Speaks Candidly About Oregon's Coaching Staff

The Ducks outscored Northwestern 21-6 in the second half, finishing with 441 total yards of offense. This comeback effort demonstrates the team's resilience after struggling to find their rhythm during the opening 30 minutes of play.

Dylan Raiola Throws for 336 Yards and Three Touchdowns

Junior quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 22 of 31 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns in a standout performance. This marks his highest yardage total since throwing for 364 yards against Akron while playing for Nebraska in 2025.

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Raiola's connection with wide receiver Dakorien Moore proved vital to the Oregon Ducks offense. Moore recorded 128 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 10-yard strike that cut the deficit to 20-13 and a 75-yard touchdown with 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter to put Oregon up 34-26.

Brandon Smith Emerges Amid Running Back Injuries

True freshman running back Brandon Smith stepped up significantly while the health of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. remained in question. Smith entered the game with 125 rushing yards and one touchdown, following an 85-yard performance against Portland State earlier in the season.

Smith sealed the victory with a two-yard rushing touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter to give Oregon a 27-23 lead. His emergence alleviates concerns about the depth chart following injuries to the established running backs.

Jersey Mixon Leads Defense Against Chip Kelly's Attack

Inside linebacker Jerry Mixon tied for the team lead with seven tackles, matching safety Koi Perich and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Mixon also recorded five solo tackles, showcasing his versatility in both run support and pass coverage.

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The Oregon defense held Northwestern to just 29.6 fewer rushing yards than their season average of 204.6 yards per game. Despite quarterback Aidan Chiles running for a career-best 93 yards, the Ducks limited the Wildcats' ground game to 175 total yards.

Davison and Hampton Struggle Amidst Rising Competition

Running back Jordon Davison saw his stock fall as the ground game struggled, ranking No. 90 nationally at 140.4 yards per game. Davison leads the team with 436 yards and seven touchdowns, but injuries and offensive inefficiency have raised concerns.

Wide receiver Messiah Hampton was sidelined for the second straight game, recording 18 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Freshman Jalen Lott capitalized on the opportunity with three catches for 61 yards, adding pressure for Hampton to regain his starting role ahead of the Ohio State showdown.

Tight end Andrew Olesh had a mixed performance, catching just two of seven targets but securing a 17-yard touchdown and a crucial first down to seal the win. The team now shifts focus to the upcoming contest against No. 11 Ohio State, where consistency will be key.