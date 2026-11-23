Oregon's 45-7 victory over Michigan State marks their first-ever win at Spartan Stadium. QB Dylan Raiola and RB Brandon Smith led the charge as the Ducks improve their Big Ten championship prospects.

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan State Spartans 45-7 on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. This historic victory marks the first time in program history that Oregon has won at this specific venue. The final score improves the Ducks' record to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play. This win positions them favorably for a shot at the Big Ten championship game.

Dylan Raiola Leads Oregon Offense With Steady Performance

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola orchestrated the offensive attack with precision against the Spartans. He completed 21 of his 34 passes for a total of 234 yards. Raiola also accounted for one passing touchdown during the contest. His performance represents continued growth since taking over the starting role. Notably, he has not thrown an interception since his debut in the loss to UCLA on October 10. This stability is critical for the Ducks as they chase a College Football Playoff berth.

Also read Oregon Ducks Freshman Breaks Out in MVP Performance vs. Michigan State

Brandon Smith Excels in Running Back Role

Freshman running back Brandon Smith delivered a standout performance for the Ducks. He carried the ball 14 times for 121 yards and scored two touchdowns. Smith showed poise and effectiveness despite the early loss of teammate Dierre Hill Jr. to injury. His ability to produce in the running game provides a vital boost for Oregon. The team will look to him for similar production in the upcoming finale against the Huskies.

Receivers and Tight End Contribute Key Plays

Dakorien Moore led the receiving corps with five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also made a spectacular one-handed catch late in the second half. Tight end Jamari Johnson added five receptions for 39 yards. These players have become essential components of the Ducks' scoring strategy. Their ability to stretch the field complements the strong running game effectively.

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Offensive Line Adjusts to Spartan Defensive Pressure

The Ducks' offensive line faced early challenges from Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. Rossi's defense pressured Raiola early, resulting in multiple sacks during the first half. These struggles kept the Spartans competitive until Oregon scored on a fake field goal. The line improved significantly in the second half. This adjustment allowed the running game to succeed and gave Raiola more time in the pocket.

Defensive Line Contains Michigan State Rushing Attack

The Ducks' defensive line effectively neutralized the Spartans' ground game. Michigan State was held to just 80 rushing yards for the entire game. The offense averaged only 2.2 yards per carry. A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander anchored the front seven. They combined for nine tackles and disrupted plays consistently. linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei also contributed with his second interception of the season. This defensive showing helps secure the win.