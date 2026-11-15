Oregon Ducks Defeat Michigan 31-7 Behind Dylan Raiola's Career-Best Performance

Oregon Ducks secure a 31-7 victory over Michigan Wolverines on November 14, 2026, keeping College Football Playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Dylan Raiola throws four touchdowns in a dominant win at Autzen Stadium.

The Oregon Ducks defeated the Michigan Wolverines 31-7 at Autzen Stadium on November 14, 2026, a result that significantly bolstered their standing in the College Football Playoff race. This decisive Week 11 victory eliminated a major rival from direct contention while keeping Oregon's own postseason aspirations firmly intact. The win marks a critical step in the Ducks' push for a top seed as the regular season nears its conclusion.

Raiola Delivers Career-Best Statistical Output

Quarterback Dylan Raiola was the central architect of the offensive success, delivering a career-best performance that defined the game's narrative. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns throughout the contest. His precision and decision-making effectively neutralized Michigan's defensive schemes, allowing Oregon to control the tempo from the opening kickoff. This statistical peak demonstrated his growth as the primary leader of the Ducks' high-powered offense.

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Head Coach Praises Raiola's Confidence and Preparation

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning explicitly credited Dylan Raiola's rising confidence and rigorous weekly preparation for the team's offensive efficiency. Lanning noted that Raiola recognized his success was a direct result of the high-level execution from the offensive line, wide receivers, and running backs. The coach emphasized that the quarterback's comfort level continued to improve, transforming his practice habits into tangible on-field success against a ranked opponent.

Complementary Football Drives Dominant Team Performance

The Ducks exhibited a balanced attack that combined effective passing with a potent running game to sustain drives and control the clock. Running back Dierre Nealy approached the 100-yard rushing mark, providing a crucial counterbalance to the aerial assault. Play-action passes utilized by Dylan Raiola kept the Michigan defense off-balance, creating clean pockets and open shots downfield. This complementary style of football prevented the Wolverines from establishing any consistent rhythm on either side of the ball.

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Critical Defensive Stops Preserve the Margin of Victory

While the offense scored frequently, the Oregon defense held firm in key moments to ensure the final score reflected their dominance. The unit executed significant stops in the red zone, preventing Michigan from converting scoring opportunities into points. A notable fourth-quarter play involving a block by Jalen Lott and a first-down conversion by Dierre Nealy helped drain the clock effectively. These strategic moves underscored the team's ability to close out games against tough defensive units.

Autzen Stadium Atmosphere Boosts Home Team Momentum

The vibrant crowd at Autzen Stadium provided a tangible home-field advantage that energized the Oregon Ducks throughout the afternoon. Head coach Dan Lanning highlighted the fans' impactful presence, noting that their enthusiasm helped the team maintain focus and intensity. This environment contributed to the squad's ability to start fast and execute at a high level. The victory solidifies Oregon's position in the playoff picture as they continue their push for conference supremacy.