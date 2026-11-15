Oregon Ducks Shut Out Michigan 31-7 in College Football Playoff Push

Oregon beats Michigan 24-0 on November 14, 2026, improving to 7-3. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw four touchdowns as the Ducks secure their third straight win.

The Oregon Ducks secured a decisive 31-7 victory over the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium on November 14, 2026. This dominant win improved the team's record to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play. The result prevented a fourth loss that could have derailed their College Football Playoff aspirations.

Junior quarterback Dylan Raiola delivered a historic performance against one of the nation's toughest defenses. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Raiola threw zero interceptions and added a career-high 261 yards with three touchdowns in the first half alone.

Also read Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Final Prediction

The Wolverines entered the game ranked No. 4 in total defense, allowing just 255.3 yards per game. They were also fourth in passing defense, limiting opponents to 154.8 passing yards per game. Raiola overcame these statistical hurdles to lead the Ducks to a commanding offensive display.

Running back Dierre Hill Jr. continued his strong play with a pivotal contribution in the passing game. He finished with 21 carries for 98 rushing yards and added a crucial 49-yard touchdown reception. His all-around threat helped Oregon control the tempo and maintain pressure on the Michigan defense throughout the contest.

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Oregon entered halftime with a comfortable 21-7 lead at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks had already outgained Michigan in total yards, recording 326 compared to the Wolverines' 140. However, the offense struggled to find rhythm in the third quarter after Michigan adjusted its defensive scheme.

The Wolverines applied increased pressure and limited explosive downfield plays during the middle period. Oregon was held scoreless in the third quarter as Michigan sustained longer possessions. The Ducks found their footing again in the final 15 minutes to close out the game.

The defensive side of the ball generated critical momentum in the second half. Defensive lineman Bear Alexander forced a fourth-quarter fumble recovered by Brandon Finney Jr. Linebacker Dylan Williams also forced a fumble that was recovered by Naeem Offord. These turnovers helped secure the shutout.

Oregon finished with 467 total yards of offense compared to Michigan's 286. The team converted 6 of 15 third-down attempts and avoided complacency despite the large halftime lead. Coach Dan Lanning praised the team's focus and execution against a ranked opponent.

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This victory marks the third consecutive win for the Ducks. They have now beaten Northwestern and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks. The turnaround contrasts sharply with their loss to Illinois in Week 8. The program has shifted from searching for answers to building momentum.

The win provides a significant boost to Oregon's College Football Playoff resume. The team now holds victories over Boise State, USC, and Ohio State. These teams are all currently ranked in the top 25 of the CFP standings. The committee will take note of this decisive statement performance.

Oregon faces two unranked opponents in the final two games of the season. The team can control its destiny by winning these remaining matchups. Head Coach Dan Lanning emphasized the need to improve areas of the game for a national championship run. The victory over Michigan serves as a strong indicator of the team's capabilities.