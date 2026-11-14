Oregon Ducks Big Ten Title Path and Playoff Hopes After Ohio State Win

Oregon Ducks can reach the Big Ten Championship Game and the 12-team College Football Playoff if they win out and get help from several rivals in November 2026.

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks have opened a new path in the 2026 college football season, one that could carry them into the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 5 and possibly into the 12-team College Football Playoff. The route followed Oregon's Nov. 7, 2026 game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, where Oregon beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-28. Head coach Dan Lanning's team had already improved its standing by defeating previously ranked Northwestern the week before.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola was part of the offense that handled Ohio State, and the Ducks now need more than their own results to reach Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Big Ten title race during the Veterans Day weekend will depend on several games across the conference and across the country. Oregon's own schedule still matters, but the Ducks must win their remaining games to keep their chances alive.

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Oregon Ducks Win Path to Big Ten Title Game

Oregon must win out to have a realistic chance at the Big Ten Championship Game, and it still needs help from other Big Ten and non-conference teams. The Ducks have already taken down a ranked opponent and a former 10th-ranked Ohio State team, which strengthens their resume heading into the final stretch.

Oregon owns the tiebreaker over USC because of its Sept. 26, 2026 road win in Los Angeles, California. The now 18th-ranked Trojans still have the same number of Big Ten losses as the Ducks. If Oregon and USC both finish Big Ten play at 7-2, the tiebreaker gives Oregon the edge.

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Key Big Ten Games That Could Decide Oregon Fate

Illinois and undefeated UCLA meet on Nov. 13 inside the Rose Bowl, and an Illinois upset of the fourth-ranked Bruins could reshape the Big Ten title picture. A UCLA loss would open the door for Oregon, especially if the Ducks finish their own schedule without a loss. Oregon fans are expected to follow that game closely.

USC plays No. 9 Indiana on Nov. 14, and Oregon fans will likely root for the Trojans. An Indiana loss would damage the Hoosiers' conference title chances, which would help Oregon's path to Indianapolis. The Ducks need several results to fall their way in order to advance.

Outside Results Oregon Needs for Playoff Berth

Oregon's playoff hopes also depend on results outside the Big Ten, where several teams could strengthen the Ducks' case for a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The 3-6 Colorado Buffaloes face No. 14 Houston on Nov. 13, and an upset win would knock the 7-2 Cougars out of playoff contention. That result would also raise Oregon's chances of getting in.

SMU, the ACC representative, must beat No. 13 Wake Forest on Nov. 14 to strengthen Oregon's playoff argument. Oregon may already hold the strength of schedule advantage over the Demon Deacons. Duke also faces former quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred to Miami, and a second regular season loss for the Hurricanes would help Oregon.

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Baylor faces 10th-ranked BYU while Oregon plays in Ann Arbor, and a Bears win would hand the Cougars their third loss and damage BYU's playoff chances. Oklahoma State, which beat Oregon in week two at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sept. 12, 2026, can help the Ducks by beating No. 12 Texas Tech. Florida can also help by defeating No. 11 Kentucky, a result that would hurt the team coached by Will Stein, a former Oregon offensive coordinator. Oregon needs every helpful result it can get as the season moves toward its final weeks.