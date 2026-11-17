Oregon Ducks defeat Michigan with 326 first half yards. Dan Lanning's fast-start strategy worked as Dylan Raiola and the defense held Michigan to 71 passing yards and two turnovers in Eugene.

On November 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks secured a decisive victory over the Michigan Wolverines, fulfilling coach Dan Lanning's singular mandate for the Big Ten matchup. The win improved the Ducks' conference record to 5-2 and their overall standing to 7-3, while reinforcing their position in the competitive college football landscape. The game served as a direct test of Lanning's philosophy on sustaining high-intensity performance from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

Fast Start Strategy Delivers Early TD

The Ducks executed their plan immediately, scoring on their fourth play of the game. Quarterback Dylan Raiola launched a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, setting a tone of offensive aggression that Lanning had demanded in his pregame messaging. This early strike was the culmination of a week where the coaching staff emphasized the need to be the team that throws the first punch and maintains relentless pressure throughout all four quarters. The ability to score quickly countered Oregon's recent history of slow starts and 14-point deficits in their previous two victories against Northwestern and Ohio State.

Also read Oregon Ducks Grade Positions After 31-7 Win Over Michigan

Offensive Yards and Play Calling

Offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer had been dismissed prior to the season, with assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson assuming play-calling duties. Johnson's aggressive approach resulted in significant production, accumulating 1,303 total yards and 13 touchdowns over the last three games. During the matchup with Michigan, Johnson's unit posted 326 offensive yards in the first half alone, falling just six yards short of the most yards surrendered by the Wolverines all season. Raiola accounted for 341 passing yards and nine total touchdowns across the last three contests, showcasing the efficiency of Johnson's system.

Advertisement

Defense Forces Critical Turnovers

Defensive coordinator Chris Hampton focused his pregame preparations on forcing turnovers, noting the unit's need to improve from their previous ranking of 132 in the FBS. The strategy yielded immediate results as the defense limited Michigan to only 71 passing yards. Safety Brandon Finney Jr. and cornerback Na'eem Offord both recovered fumbles during the game, while the defensive line generated pressure that resulted in three combined sacks against Michigan quarterbacks Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood. The Ducks also broke up seven passes, demonstrating the disciplined assignment-based approach Lanning requires.

Do Your Job Mantra

Lanning's leadership style remained evident throughout the contest, emphasizing individual accountability over collective heroics. During halftime, he reminded his players that they are not superheroes but rather professionals executing specific assignments. The message of doing one's job resonated as the team moved past previous struggles with early-game deficits. The victory highlighted the structural changes under Johnson and the defensive intensity driven by Hampton, solidifying Oregon's status as a formidable competitor in the Big Ten conference.