Oregon Ducks Baseball Hosts NCAA Regional for Second Consecutive Year

In the Big Ten Tournament, the Oregon Ducks were impressive both offensively and on the mound, but fell just short of upsetting the top-ranked UCLA Bruins in the title game.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski walks the dugout as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene , Ore.

The Oregon Ducks baseball team will host an NCAA Tournament Regional at PK Park in Eugene for the second consecutive season. In the Big Ten Tournament, the Ducks were impressive both offensively and on the mound, but fell just short of upsetting the top-ranked UCLA Bruins in the title game. One of their standout performances came against Nebraska and Washington, where the Ducks outscored their opponents 17-4 to reach the Big Ten title game





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