Oregon Ducks Advance to Regional Championship with Pitching Dominance and Late-Inning Offense

The Oregon Ducks secured a decisive victory over Washington State in the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament, propelled by Will Sanford's 14-strikeout performance and a three-run homer from Naulivou Lauaki Jr. Pitching and timely hitting defined the game as Oregon advances to the regional title matchup.

The Oregon Ducks secured a dominant victory over Washington State in the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament on May 30, 2026, showcasing exceptional pitching and timely hitting.

The game began as a tight pitching duel, with Oregon's Will Sanford setting the tone by striking out five consecutive batters to open the contest. Sanford's performance was nothing short of spectacular, as he finished with 14 strikeouts and allowed only one hit over 6.1 innings. Relievers Tanner Bradley and Devin Bell maintained the shutout, holding Washington State to a single hit for the entire game.

Offensively, Oregon struggled to break through until the fifth inning when Burke-Lee Mabeus sparked the rally with a double, followed by Jax Gimenez driving in the first run. The Ducks added further insurance in the ninth when Naulivou Lauaki Jr. launched a three-run homer, sealing the win and advancing Oregon to the regional championship game. Head coach Mark Wasikowski praised his team's pitching dominance and overall execution, highlighting the contributions of the entire pitching staff.

He noted Sanford's ability to deliver his best performances late in the season, attributing it to relentless preparation and strength training. Wasikowski emphasized that the team's success stems from their consistent work ethic and the special camaraderie within the locker room. He stressed that nothing changes heading into the championship game-the team will rely on the same preparation that has brought them this far.

The coach also expressed excitement for the upcoming matchup and gratitude for the team's continued postseason run. Beyond the game, the article introduces Olivia Cleary, a fourth-year journalism student and intern within the University of Oregon athletic department. Cleary provides unique insights into Oregon athletics, having built relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Her role allows her to share informed analysis on the Ducks and broader college sports landscape.

The game's atmosphere at PK Park was electric, with fans celebrating the team's victory. Images captured key moments, including Sanford's strikeout streak, Lauaki's celebratory home run, and teammates congratulating each other on defensive plays. The Ducks' victory sets up a high-stakes regional championship, with Oregon looking to continue their dominant run in the NCAA tournament





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Oregon Ducks Baseball NCAA Eugene Regional Will Sanford Naulivou Lauaki Jr. Mark Wasikowski College Baseball Tournament Pitching Duel Postseason Baseball

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