Oregon Ducks' 2026 Class Gains Commitment from Willamette's Hunter Vaughn

Willamette's Hunter Vaughn commits to Oregon's 2026 class, becoming the third player from Willamette High School to join the Ducks. Vaughn's path to Oregon was different from the beginning, as he began his high school career at a small public school in Drain, Oregon, and then transferred to Willamette High School in Eugene last summer. Vaughn's recruiting process did not begin until his senior year, but he has since gained attention from larger programs like Washington State and eventually committed to Oregon.

Willamette's Hunter Vaughn finishes third in the boys 100-meter dash during the Oregon Relays on April 3, 2026, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He is a class of 2026 wide receiver recruit who committed to Oregon on May 21, becoming the third player from Willamette High School in Eugene, Oregon, to join the Ducks' 2026 class .

Vaughn joins defensive lineman Tony Cumberland and offensive lineman Aiden Lewey. Vaughn began his high school career at North Douglas High School in Drain, Oregon, a public school with roughly 100 to 115 students. Football there looked far different than it does at larger schools. Vaughn explained that they played nine-man football for two years because of the small number of students, and then they went back to eight-man football in his junior year.

However, it was in that year that Vaughn broke multiple state records, and that success is what made him realize that he wanted to and was capable of playing football at the next level. He also knew that, in order to do so, it was in his best interest to move up to the 6A level and play 11-man. That jump came last summer when Vaughn transferred to Willamette High School in Eugene.

For many athletes, that transition can be overwhelming. For a receiver especially, moving from 8-man football to a full 11-man game means tighter windows, faster defenders and less open space, but Vaughn adapted quickly. He said that he thought it was going to feel crowded, but once he finally got on the field in their first game, he realized that he actually had a lot of room to work with.

Unlike many Division I recruits who begin building offers during sophomore and junior years, Vaughn's recruiting process did not begin until much later. Coming from a small-school background, the receiver did not begin gaining meaningful recruiting traction until his senior year. That late start placed him behind the typical recruiting timeline but ultimately reinforces the idea that Vaughn is a talented young man who is capable of excelling wherever he is plugged in.

Despite never running track before, Vaughn decided to compete in hopes of opening additional recruiting doors. His validated speed on the track is what got coaches to trust his speed, and interest followed, including attention from larger programs like Washington State. Vaughn asked Portland State to release him from his commitment, and he eventually committed to Oregon. Vaughn's commitment also connects him to a familiar Oregon storyline.

Willamette coach Josh Line walked on at Oregon under Mike Bellotti and eventually earned a scholarship while playing fullback from 1999-2001. Line said that Vaughn matches the level he's at and that he excels wherever he's plugged himself in. Vaughn said that he is confident in himself because of his past years and that he has just always naturally played up.

He expects to continue to happen as he jumps the rankings and the levels of football that he plays, and he has no other expectation other than to do that exact thing





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Hunter Vaughn Oregon Ducks Willamette High School 2026 Class Football Recruit

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