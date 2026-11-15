Oregon Dominates Michigan in Early Playoff Implications Clash

The Oregon Ducks took control early against the Michigan Wolverines, building a significant lead despite key blocking efforts from Michigan's Guarnera and a late first-half touchdown by Savion Hiter.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Michigan Wolverines took the field in Eugene playing against an Oregon team who was still fighting for their playoff lives. Michigan was fighting simply for pride. The difference between the two teams showed up early as Jyaire Hill was beaten for a 60-yard touchdown on the first series of the game. Oregon’s offense drove the field early and often against Michigan’s defense in the first half.

Also read Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Final Prediction

A big touchdown run from Savion Hiter helped Michigan pull back into the game after falling behind 14-0 just three series into the game.after a disastrous ending where Michigan wasted good field position, and then gave up a 59-yard scoring strike on a busted coverage. In the second half, Michigan’s offense showed a little life with a drive in the third quarter that took up more than nine minutes and spilled into the early portion of the fourth quarter.

Predictably, Michigan did not score on that series, keeping the deficit at 21-7. That was more than enough points for Oregon against a bad offense. , but he hated quitters more. Guarnera certainly is no quitter as he played on one leg for most of the month of October, and showed some of his blocking prowess on Michigan’s biggest play of the first half.

Trailing 14-0, Michigan had Bryce Underwood at quarterback with Savion Hiter in the backfield. Underwood handed the ball to Hiter who saw a world of daylight in front of him. Credit to Hiter for making the run, which we will get to momentarily, but the daylight existed because of Guarnera’s ability to spin his defender away from the hole. Guarnera showed power and impressive footwork on the play to get his man turned.

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The result was Hiter hitting his head on the goalpost. The offensive line almost never gets credit. Michigan’s offensive line has been rough most of the year, but they have a great player in Guarnera. Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Savion Hiter celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectMichigan fans have waited all season to see Savion Hiter in the open field, and they got their wish against Oregon early in the second quarter. When Bryce Underwood entered the game at quarterback, Savion Hiter was the one who stole the headlines. Hiter took a handoff from Underwood and followed his blocks from Jake Guarnera and Manuel Beigel.

He hit his face on the goalpost on what was ultimately a 70-yard score, showing of his explosiveness. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Michigan’s offense does not have a lot of bright spots this season. Hiter is someone, however, that should be a top priority to keep in the fold as a potential building block. The first series of the game was one where Michigan’s defense had a chance to make a statement.

They did, just not the one that they were hoping for. Jyaire Hill was manned up on the outside as Oregon had just picked up a first down on the first third down of the game. The fourth offensive snap of the game, was explosive. Hill bit on an out route from Jeremiah McClellan, who turned vertical.

The next series did not get much better for Hill, who gave up another explosive completion, this time to Evan Stewart. This one was for 38 yards. Hill did recover later in the game with a pass breakup on a fourth down in the shadow of Michigan’s end zone to keep the Ducks off the board, but the two plays he gave up early put Michigan behind the gun early. When you have two quarterbacks, you have one.

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That is the case for the Michigan Wolverines right now. Bryce Underwood was benched for Tommy Carr at halftime of the Penn State game a month ago. Carr had a few nice moments against Penn State, and a good start against Rutgers. Other than that, he’s been pedestrian at best.

Underwood entered the game in the first half and played most of it before giving way to Carr for most of the second half. Neither quarterback provided any answers for a Michigan offense that is listless and lifeless. They do nothing well. They wait for the opposing defense to make mistakes, in a conference where defenses do not make many mistakes.

They had 71 yards of passing in the game, and that felt like a lot compared to what we saw on the field. Their passing game is elementary at best, and the quarterbacks do nothing to elevate it. I don’t know who the answer is going to be at quarterback for Michigan down the road, but I feel pretty confident in saying it won’t be either of the men who have played this year.

The first series for Michigan’s defense met them with a vicious uppercut from Oregon’s offense. Mason Curtis was part of the problem on defense on that first series. He whiffed on a tackle early in the game to give up a few extra yards. On the big touchdown to Jeremiah McClellan, Curtis was late over the top as the safety assigned to help on the play and missed the tackle allowing him to score.

Curtis gave up a big play and had a chance to make a big play as Dylan Raiola threw a wheel route down the sideline. Curtis had it lined up for an easy interception, but the ball hit his hands and fell harmlessly out of bounds. Jacob is a sports writer across OnSI, including the Michigan Wolverines and the Green Bay Packers.

He is a lifelong midwesterner who grew up watching Lloyd Carr, Charles Woodson and the 1997 National Champion Michigan Wolverines. Part of that passion is what inspired Jacob to pursue his journalism degree at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He graduated in 2014 with a Bachelor's in Journalism and Mass Media.