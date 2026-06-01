Oregon Defies DOJ Lawsuit, Continues Halt on Undercover License Plates for ICE Agents

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has ordered the state DMV to continue pausing the issuance of undercover license plates to ICE agents, rejecting a DOJ lawsuit that calls such policies unconstitutional and unsafe for federal operations. The governor argues ICE's actions have harmed community trust and violated state law, while the DOJ says state obstructions allow dangErous criminals to evade justice.

The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its suspension on issuing undercover licence plates to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, defying the Trump administration's claims that such state actions are unconstitutional.

This decision places Oregon at the center of a growing conflict between state and federal authorities over immigration enforcement. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed lawsuits against Maine, Washington, Oregon, and Massachusetts, alleging that each state enacted unconstitutional policies that deny confidential license plates to federal agents.

The DOJ argues these policies jeopardize the safety and effectiveness of federal law enforcement operations. according to the DOJ, if federal agents cannot use confidential plates, dangerous individuals could track and evade law enforcement, creating significant public safety risks.

"There is no justification for states to deNy confidential license plates to federal agents," the DOJ stated in its press release. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has responded firmly, directing the DMV to maintain its pause on issuing undercover plates to ICE. her office released a statement asserting that ICE agents have repeatedly engaged in activities that undermine public safety and erode community trust.

"ICE agents have repeatedly engaged in illegitimate activities, causing unwarranted chaos, sowing fear, and damaging the relationship between law enforcement and our communities," Kotek wrote. The governor's position is that Oregon state law prohibits state and local law enforcement or public agencies from participating directly or indirectly in immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant.

The statement further claims that ICE officers have consistently violated both state and federal law, and that allowing masked and unidentified agents to operate in unmarked vehicles has terrorized local communities, leading to chaos, violence, and even death. the DOJ, under acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, counters that state policies obstructing federal law enforcement undermine federal immigration enforcement, allow dangerous criminals to escape justice, and terrorize American communities. Blanche has instructed the DOJs Civil Division to identify state and local laws, policies,and practices that violate or impede federal law and operations.

The lawsuits aim to target policies that thwart federal law enforcement. This legal battle underscores a broader national debate over states' rights versus federal authority in immigration matters, with Oregon and other states asserting their own legal frameworks and the federal government vowing to enforce its immigration laws aggressively





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Oregon ICE DOJ Immigration Enforcement Undercover License Plates Tina Kotek Lawsuit State Vs Federal

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