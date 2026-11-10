Oregon Defeats Ohio State 41-28 But Suffers Season-Ending Injury to LB Teitum Tuioti

Oregon beats No. 12 Ohio State 41-28 but faces setback as Teitum Tuioti suffers knee injury. Coach Dan Lanning discusses playoff hopes and Michigan game.

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks delivered a decisive 41-28 victory over the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The win significantly bolsters Oregon's standing in the Big Ten conference and strengthens their case for the College Football Playoff. However, the celebration on the road was heavily tempered by the devastating news that outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is out for the entire season.

Head coach Dan Lanning confirmed the season-ending injury to Tuioti on Monday during a press availability. The linebacker sustained a serious knee injury early in the fourth quarter of the Ohio State game, forcing him to leave the field unable to continue. Lanning stated that Tuioti will undergo surgery and must wait for swelling to subside before beginning any recovery protocols.

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The loss of Tuioti represents a massive blow to the Oregon defense both on and off the field. He recorded 44 tackles and 5.5 sacks during the 2025 campaign, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the unit. Beyond his statistics, Tuioti served as a vocal leader who frequently addressed the media following team losses, providing a stabilizing presence for the roster.

Lanning praised Tuioti's character and work ethic, noting that the player left everything on the field. The coach expressed deep gratitude for Tuioti's tenure and suggested that any future team would be incredibly fortunate to have him. He added that he does not know if Tuioti will get another chance to play as an Oregon football player in the near future.

Despite the roster blow, Lanning highlighted the team's resilience and execution during the competitive matchup in Columbus. He described the game as having ebbs and flows but emphasized that the players reached a high level of performance in key moments. Lanning noted that they showcased some of their best play during the victory, challenging the roster to maintain this intensity.

The coach pointed out the importance of accountability and honest self-evaluation in their preparation. He explained that certain play calls succeeded in generating touchdowns while failing on other downs. This variance was attributed to execution and opposing defensive adjustments, underscoring the staff's commitment to refining their strategy rather than relying solely on raw talent.

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Oregon now shifts its focus to an upcoming home contest against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Lanning acknowledged that Michigan has experienced some recent struggles but warned against underestimating their formidable personnel. The coach noted that Michigan's defense remains one of the toughest units faced this season.

Although Michigan has undergone a coordinator change due to offensive inefficiencies, Lanning emphasized the high caliber of talent present on both sides of the ball. He highlighted the strength of their offensive line and the versatility of their skill position players and quarterbacks. This game presents a unique opportunity for Oregon to re-engage their fan base with a highly anticipated Big Ten rivalry.

Lanning also discussed the balance in acknowledging growth while identifying areas for improvement. He mentioned that some plays called multiple times in the game resulted in different outcomes, such as a touchdown versus a tackle for loss. This usually goes back to execution or slightly different looks from the opposition, requiring constant adaptation.

The victory over Ohio State strengthens Oregon's case for the College Football Playoff, with Lanning expressing optimism about his team's trajectory. He stated that the players' mindset of doing their jobs at a high level positions them as one of the top teams in the country. The upcoming weeks will be critical as the team prepares for the physical challenge posed by Michigan.

Returning to Autzen Stadium offers the Ducks a chance to leverage home-field advantage against a rival they have not hosted since joining the Big Ten. Lanning described the preparation as exciting, with players eager to showcase their growth. The team is focused on continuing their momentum, knowing that every game now carries significant weight in the final stretch of the season and the playoff selection process.

Lanning also reflected on the increasing parity in college football, attributing it to NIL and the transfer portal. He noted that talent is more distributed now than ever before, making every conference challenging. This environment means that teams must be prepared for tough competition every week, regardless of their ranking or reputation.

The coach addressed the specific challenges posed by Michigan's two quarterbacks, Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr. He noted that while their strengths differ, the offense does not completely change based on which player is in the game. Oregon must evaluate their past games against Utah and other opponents to prepare for the unique identities and high-identity plays that Michigan's staff might employ.

Wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan returned from injury to contribute significantly against Ohio State. Lanning praised his resilience and work ethic, noting that it was a build-up process to get him back to playing at a high level for multiple snaps. McClellan's leadership and dynamic playmaking abilities were evident, providing a crucial boost to the offense.

Replacing Tuioti will require adjustments to the defensive rotation. Lanning indicated that Nasir Wyatt will step up, but the team will utilize moving parts to fill the void. The defensive line already features a rotation, so familiar faces will likely see increased roles as the team adapts to the loss of one of its most experienced players.

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The expanded 24-team College Football Playoff format provides unique opportunities for teams that overcome adversity. Lanning suggested that this model allows teams like Oregon to compete even after experiencing losses or coaching transitions. The goal is to ensure that the most capable teams have a chance to win, even if they are not in the traditional top 12.

Lanning also commented on Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, respecting his Hall of Fame status and extensive experience. He acknowledged that Whittingham does a great job preparing his teams for any challenge. The upcoming matchup will test Oregon's ability to handle a tough-nosed opponent with a strong defensive identity.

The victory over Ohio State serves as a testament to the Ducks' growth and depth. Despite the emotional cost of losing Tuioti, the team demonstrated the ability to execute under pressure. This performance validates their status as a top contender in the competitive Big Ten conference.

As the season progresses, the focus will remain on maintaining this level of play. The Ducks must continue to refine their execution and adapt to opposing strategies. The upcoming game against Michigan will be a crucial test of their resilience and readiness for the playoff contention race.

The support of the fan base at Autzen Stadium will be vital for the remainder of the season. Lanning emphasized the importance of leveraging home-field advantage to create a challenging atmosphere for opponents. The team is eager to deliver another high-performance game to their supporters.

The integration of new players and the adaptation to roster changes will define the rest of the season. Oregon's ability to maintain its high standards despite these challenges will determine its ultimate success. The team is well-positioned to make a strong run in the conference and potentially the College Football Playoff.

Lanning's leadership and analytical approach have been instrumental in the team's success. His emphasis on accountability and growth has fostered a culture of excellence. The players are committed to upholding these values as they face the remaining challenges of the season.

The rivalry with Michigan adds an extra layer of intensity to the upcoming matchup. Both teams have strong traditions and a history of competitive games. The outcome of this contest could have significant implications for the conference standings and playoff positioning.

The Ducks are ready to face the next challenge with confidence and unity. Despite the setback of losing Tuioti, the team remains focused on its goals. The collective effort and dedication of the players and coaching staff will drive them forward in the final stretch of the season.