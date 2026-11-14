Oregon Coast Prepares for Atmospheric River Storm with Emergency Shoreline Repairs

Officials in Oregon have declared a state of emergency as an atmospheric river approaches, bringing heavy rain, high tides, and 20- to 21-foot swells. Crews are racing to reinforce berms with boulders to protect communities like Ocean Shores from significant erosion and coastal flooding, while hazards are also expected along the broader Oregon Coast.

An atmospheric river is set to hit the Oregon Coast, prompting Cannon Beach Ocean Safety to warn of extreme beach hazards. Officials cite powerful surges and high tides that could sweep visitors off their feet.

Another round of heavy rain and large waves is expected to hit Ocean Shores this weekend, just days after recent storms caused significant erosion along the shoreline. The city is under a state of emergency as crews work to stabilize the coast before the hazardous weather arrives. They are racing to reinforce the berm, moving large boulders into place to create multiple tiers of protection.

Also read Atmospheric river fuels season’s strongest storms, threatening West Coast with intense rain, wind and snow

“We’re just hoping to hold our own through the next couple of days, and everybody cross your fingers for us,” said Marshall Read, lead planner and shoreline administrator for the City of Ocean Shores. Read said a 20- to 21-foot swell is expected to build offshore and reach the coast sometime late Friday into Saturday morning.

“That’s a lot of wave that has time between it to get organized and deliver that energy right to the shoreline,” Read said. “What we're hoping to do is break that wave’s energy at the bottom. Any residual energy that does start to run up will get dissipated by the second tier. ” The National Weather Service has issued multiple advisories for the area for high surf, coastal flooding and wind.

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“Compound this with bad weather and soil erosion. We’ve got people from Public Works working the issues around the clock,” said Mike Mandella, the city’s emergency manager.

“We’re all out here, and we are trying to save Ocean Shores, basically,” one homeowner said. Homeowners are watching closely as the work progresses. They tell KOMO News they gave up part of their land so the city could reinforce the berm to not only protect their own properties but also keep salt water away from nearby fresh water and protect the local ecosystem.

“We’re going to try to save the whole community, because if we don’t do this, then there’s not going to be any fresh water and there’s not going to be any electricity or anything of any value here for anybody to come live here,” one homeowner said. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday night several hours after the agency directed airports to hold departing traffic due to "extraordinary circumstances.

"The University of Washington football team currently cannot fly to Michigan for Saturday’s game after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, halting all flights. Departures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are temporarily suspended as part of a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration , the airport said Friday.32 hurt after tanker hits river cruise ship on Mississippi River in New Orleans: mayor At least 32 people were hurt after a tanker experienced steering issues and crashed into a river cruise ship along the Mississippi River in New Orleans on Friday, prompting an emergency response, according to officials.