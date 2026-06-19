Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Cameo Campaign Surpasses $50K Goal, Aims for $100K to Benefit Cancer Charities

University of Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning has used the celebrity video platform Cameo to raise over $50,000 for pediatric and bone cancer research foundations, including the Sam Day Foundation and OHSU Knight Cancer Institute, inspired by his wife's survival of osteosarcoma. The campaign, which features humorous personalized messages, has set a new $100,000 goal.

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning has embarked on a charitable initiative through the celebrity video service Cameo , aiming to raise funds for cancer research foundations deeply personal to his family.

The campaign quickly surpassed its initial goal of $50,000 in under two months, prompting Lanning to set a new target of $100,000. Fans can purchase personalized video messages from Lanning, ranging from birthday greetings to inspirational pep talks, with prices starting at $150 for a standard video and $4 for a simple text message. Lanning holds a 5.0 rating from 63 reviews, with many noting his humorous approach in the roughly 40-second clips.

His Cameo page explicitly encourages creative requests for life celebrations like weddings and parties. The charitable focus is on two organizations: the OHSU Foundation-Knight Cancer Institute, linked to his wife Sauphia's survivorship of osteosarcoma, and the Sam Day Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer research. Sauphia Lanning's own battle with a rare bone cancer ended in 2017 after nearly a year of treatment, an experience that directed the family's advocacy.

The Lanning family, including their children who designed the Ducks' "Heroes" uniform for the 2024 "Stomp Out Cancer" game, have actively hosted events like the Sam Day Classic golf tournament to rally support. At that event, Coach Lanning emphasized that legacy is built off the field, stating, "Raise your hand if you believe there's no kid in the world that should ever pass away.

" He highlighted the critical need for more research and new treatments, noting that cancer has impacted everyone and that his family wanted to be part of the solution. This effort builds on previous charitable work, including his participation in the Peach Bowl Challenge Golf Tournament to benefit the Knight Cancer Institute and his vocal support for its #GiveCancerHell campaign in 2025.

The initiative demonstrates how Lanning is leveraging his public platform to turn fan engagement into meaningful contributions for causes that resonate with his personal history and family values





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Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Cameo Charity Cancer Research Sam Day Foundation Knight Cancer Institute Fundraising Osteosarcoma Pediatric Cancer

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