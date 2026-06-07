Oregon Baseball vs. Texas: Starting Pitchers, How to Watch Elimination Game

The Oregon Ducks baseball team is facing elimination vs. the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional. Will the Ducks' shot at the College World Series end

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026.

| Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Oregon Ducks baseball team is facing elimination vs. the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Super Regional. Will the Ducks' shot at the College World Series end on Sunday night? The No. 11 national seed Oregon Ducks fell flat in game one vs. the No. 6 national seed Texas at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

In prime time on Saturday night,Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Dylan Volantis reacts after completing the top of the fifth inning against the Oregon Ducks during a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn ImagesThe rowdy Texas crowd grew louder and louder as Oregon could not bat in their runners, the Ducks left at least one runner on base in each of the first six innings.

Longhorns coach Jim Schlossnagle started his ace Dylan Volantis and then surprisingly elected to bring in his No. 2 starting pitcher, Luke Harrison, in relief. At the plate, the Longhorns were led by Adrian Rodriguez, who finished with a career-high five RBI. Oregon starting pitcher Cal Scolari was charged with the loss and allowed five runs on two hits with six walks and four strikeouts in 3.2 inning.

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. slides in to second base ahead of the tag from Oregon Ducks second baseman Ryan Cooney during the sixth inning of a Super Regional game at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Will Oregon baseball be able to turn it around in time to save their season?

Schlossnagle feels confident in his Texas team, who is looking to clinch their first trip to Omaha in four years.

“I felt like there were a lot of awesome bats all the way through the lineup,” Schlossnagle said. “Again, we scored 11 runs without two of the best players in the country getting a hit, so if we can get them going tomorrow, I like our chances.

”Only eight teams will advance to the College World Series in Omaha and there are three teams who have already earned their way in by winning their Super Regionals: West Virginia, Troy and Ole Miss. If Oregon wins on Sunday night, it will force a game three on Monday.

Then, the Ducks will be only one win away from punching their ticket to the CWS for the first time since 1954. Oregon’s Angel Laya celebrates a triple against Yale in the fourth inning of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Fans can also tune into the Ducks' radio broadcast to listen to the series on the Oregon Sports Network.

Sanford is fresh off a career performance, striking out a career-high 14 batters vs. Washington State in the Eugene Regional, while surrendering just one hit across 6.1 scoreless innings and earning the tournament’s MVP.

| Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesFor Texas, on the mound will be Ruger Riojas, who is an Austin native. The veteran right-hander did battle an injury earlier in the season but helped the Longhorns clinch their regional, limiting UC Santa Barbara to three hits and one run in five innings of work while striking out six. Oregon infielder Maddox Molony hit the nail on the head with his breakdown of the defeat.

“We did a good job of setting the table,” Molony said, "But the moment got too big a couple times. We need a better job of staying within ourselves and trusting in our abilities. ” Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski was dissappointed in the game one loss but remains optimistic the Ducks can right the ship.

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images "I think we’re a whole lot better than what we showed tonight, but what we showed tonight was what we all saw, and that wasn’t reflective, in my opinion, of how we got this far," Wasikowski said after the loss.

“I thought we kind of shot ourselves in the foot tonight and that’s why we came out on the wrong side of the scoreboard.... We’re 0-1 and it’s the first team to win two,” Wasikowski said.

“It’s like a regular conference weekend where you have to win two of three. Nothing got won tonight and nothing got resolved tonight in terms of who goes to Omaha. ” The Ducks have a great challenge in from of them: beating the Longhorns on a hot Texas evening, with their season on the line. Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism.

She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports.

Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon.

In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.





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