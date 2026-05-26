Oregon Baseball Embraces Hostile Crowds and In‑State Rivalry in Quest for NCAA Success

Coach Mark Wasikowski praises the Ducks' growth after a dominant win over Nebraska in Omaha and outlines the challenges awaiting them in the Eugene regional against Oregon State, Washington State and Yale.

Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski walked back to the dugout during a game against UCLA at PK Park in Eugene on April 19 2025. The Ducks entered the postseason with a 40-16 record and a clear desire to be tested.

Wasikowski told reporters after the NCAA tournament selection show that his team has matured over the past few weeks of intense competition. He highlighted the run to the Big Ten tournament championship game that featured a weather delay, two games in one day and a raucous Nebraska crowd in Omaha.



The Ducks embraced the hostile atmosphere in Omaha, crushing Nebraska 8-0 in the semifinals in front of more than 12,000 mostly Nebraska fans.

Wasikowski said the players loved the energy of the crowd and that beating a team in a hostile setting was a goal they had set early in the season. The Ducks hit three home runs and displayed elite pitching to secure the win and demonstrate that pressure can fuel their performance. Nebraska will now host a regional and will not meet Oregon again until a possible meeting in Omaha later in the tournament.





Oregon's fearless attitude carries into the Eugene regional where the Ducks will host former Pac-12 rivals Oregon State, Washington State and Yale. The selection show awarded Oregon the top seed, with Oregon State the second seed, Washington State third and Yale fourth. The in‑state rivalry adds extra spice, as the Ducks reacted enthusiastically when they learned the Beavers would travel down I‑5 to Eugene. A potential Super Regional clash between the two programs looms if both advance.

This marks Oregon's sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance, the longest streak in program history, and the first ever meeting with Yale. The Ducks aim to translate their confidence and love of big‑crowd environments into a deep run in the national championship hunt





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College Baseball Oregon Ducks NCAA Tournament Hostile Crowd Dynamics In‑State Rivalry

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