Oregon and Virginia attorneys general sue SpaceX and affiliated companies, alleging Grok AI failed to prevent child sexual abuse material despite safety claims.

The states of Oregon and Virginia have filed separate lawsuits against Elon Musk's SpaceX and its affiliated entities, accusing the company of allowing the Grok artificial intelligence system to generate and distribute child sexual abuse material. The legal actions target SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp., SpaceX Super Intelligence LLC, X Corp., and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. for allegedly misleading consumers about the safety safeguards in place to prevent the creation of nonconsensual sexualized images.

Allegations of Deceptive Safety Practices

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield initiated the legal action in Multnomah County Circuit Court, asserting that the defendants violated the state's Unlawful Trade Practices Act. The complaint argues that the companies misrepresented Grok's safety features, failed to disclose known risks, and engaged in unconscionable business practices. Rayfield stated that the operators designed a product without necessary safeguards and promoted these deficiencies as a feature known as "spicy mode."

Also read Virginia AG sues SpaceX over alleged sexualized images generated by Grok

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones filed a parallel lawsuit in his state, mirroring the allegations made by Oregon officials. Both attorneys general argue that SpaceX knowingly allowed the X platform and Grok to serve as a hub for perpetrators using AI to create and share illegal content. The suits emphasize that the lack of safety measures was intentional and actively marketed to users seeking unrestricted access to explicit material.

Corporate Defense and Technical Safeguards

In response to the lawsuits, a spokesperson for SpaceXSI issued a statement emphasizing that protecting children is non-negotiable and that sexual content involving minors is abhorrent. The spokesperson asserted that individuals who used Grok Imagine to generate such material deliberately violated Terms of Service and attempted to circumvent safeguards. The company claimed to have acted promptly to tighten protections after identifying misuse earlier in the year.

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The statement further detailed the technical measures employed to prevent the generation of explicit images. These include sophisticated classifiers that screen every prompt before generation and check every output afterward. SpaceXSI stated that when users attempt to break these safeguards, the company takes appropriate measures, including disabling accounts and notifying law enforcement. The company maintained that attempting to create such material is a serious crime that should result in full prosecution.

Scale of Impact and User Statistics

The Oregon complaint highlights the massive scale of the platforms to underscore the potential reach of harmful content. According to SEC filings referenced in the lawsuit, the integrated Grok and X platforms had approximately 550 million monthly active users during the twelve months ending March 31, 2026. During the same period, about 117 million monthly active users had utilized Grok's AI features, creating a vast audience for any generated material.

Users could instruct Grok to alter images posted by other X users by tagging the @grok account in a reply. This functionality, combined with the large user base, allows potentially harmful AI-generated material to reach millions of people quickly. The complaint notes that the integration of Grok into X and its availability through standalone apps and websites amplifies the risk of widespread distribution of nonconsensual imagery.

Data Analysis and Specific Harm Estimates

The lawsuit cites a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate that analyzed a random sample of 20,000 images from approximately 4.6 million Grok-generated images. The study extrapolated that approximately 3 million sexualized images on X were created and posted using Grok between December 29, 2025, and January 8, 2026. This figure included an estimated 23,000 images that appeared to depict children.

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The state calculated that this volume amounted to approximately 190 sexualized images per minute. Furthermore, the data suggested that one sexualized image appearing to depict a child was generated approximately every 41 seconds. The Oregon Department of Justice reported that nearly 30 percent of the sexualized images of children identified by the study remained publicly accessible on X posts a week or more after they were first identified, indicating significant delays in removal processes.

Policy Implications for AI Accountability

These legal actions raise critical questions about how companies developing generative AI can be held accountable when their tools are used to produce abusive or nonconsensual imagery. The complaints seek to establish legal precedent for holding tech giants responsible for the content generated by their AI systems, particularly when safety features are allegedly downplayed or marketed in a way that encourages misuse.

The simultaneous filing of suits in two states demonstrates a coordinated effort by state attorneys general to address the challenges posed by AI technology. The cases aim to hold SpaceX and its affiliates accountable for promoting services as safe while allegedly failing to prevent the creation of sexualized images without consent. The outcome of these lawsuits could significantly influence future regulations and corporate practices regarding AI safety and content moderation in the digital landscape.