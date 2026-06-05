Orecchiette With Fresh Corn Alfredo

Corn, basil, cheese, and pasta. What more could you want?

in August, corn is equally capable and worthy of starring in a salty-cheesy sauce of its own, with abundant raw kernels dotted throughout. Adding fresh basil, a touch of chile, and some garlic, plus a finish of lime juice makes for a quick and bright summer meal.1 cup coarsely chopped basil; plus leaves for serving water, stirring occasionally, until al dente.

Drain, reserving 2 cups pasta cooking liquid. Shake pasta to remove excess water and return to pot . , and transfer to a large bowl. Stand each cob upright in center of bowl and, using the back of a chef’s knife, scrape down sides, releasing juices and starches into bowl; discard cobs.

Mix in4 oz. Parmesan, finely grated , stirring constantly and adding pasta cooking liquid a little at a time as needed , until a thick, glossy sauce forms. Stir inThis brussels sprout pasta recipe taps nutty brown butter, crunchy pecans, and hot Italian sausage to create an easy dinner bursting with fall flavors.

Roasted squash loses its bland reputation and turns glossy and fragrant thanks to a gingery miso-glaze and a quick scallion oil. Smoky brown-butter pasta is a pantry-friendly, grown-up version of beloved buttered noodles. Salted almonds and parsley elevate this to bistro-worthy fare. In this mushroom bourguignon, a vegetarian take on a French classic, earthy fungi braise in a wine-rich umami broth with pearl onions and tender carrots.

Cooking down radicchio with vinegar and sugar until jammy is an eye-opening approach that reveals a world of options beyond salad.





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Dinner Vegetarian Nut Free One-Pot Meals Weeknight Meals Quick 30 Minutes Or Less Summer Orecchiette Corn Fresno Chile Bon Appétit

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