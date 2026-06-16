Ore Oduba's Son Forced to Leave School Amid Parents' Divorce

Ore Oduba's son Roman has been forced to leave his private prep school mid-term due to his parents' divorce. The eight-year-old's parents, Ore Oduba and Portia Jett, announced their separation in 2024 after nine years of marriage.

Ore Oduba 's son Roman has been forced to leave his private prep school mid-term due to his parents' divorce. The eight-year-old's parents, Ore Oduba and Portia Jett , announced their separation in 2024 after nine years of marriage.

Portia posted a photo of her embracing Roman as he set off for his first day at a new school, writing 'I haven't got this, but you have.

' She later added that it was heartbreaking leaving her emotional son, telling her followers 'Just dropped him off. He got really upset.

' Ore Oduba's estranged wife Portia has been documenting Roman's first day at his new school on social media, sharing updates about his progress and expressing her relief and happiness. In an evening update, Portia said she was 'so relieved' after picking up her son and hearing about his first day.

'I'd been feeling anxious all day but he had a good first day... his teacher said he was a little shy but made friends and did really well,' she wrote. Following their split, Ore and Portia sold their Kent family home, which they bought in 2022, with Portia admitting that their children, Roman and daughter Genie, four, were left heartbroken by the decision.

Ore has spoken publicly about his 30-year porn addiction, which he says has left him on the brink of ending his own life. He has also spoken about his financial struggles, including losing thousands of pounds to his addiction. Portia has embarked on a new career as a qualified personal trainer and shares updates about her new relationship and family life with her 51,000 Instagram followers





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Ore Oduba Strictly Come Dancing Portia Jett Roman Oduba Divorce

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