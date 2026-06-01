Ore Oduba Reveals Thirty-Year Porn Addiction Cost Him Thousands and Led to Financial Instability

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba has disclosed his three-decade battle with pornography addiction, which began in childhood and contributed to financial turmoil, the sale of his family home, and a marital split. He now aims to highlight the risks of children accessing sexual imagery online.

Ore Oduba has spoken openly about his thirty-year struggle with pornography addiction, which he says began at age nine after being exposed to explicit images.

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion, now 40, described the addiction as life-destroying and revealed it led him to the brink of suicide. He is now sharing his story to raise awareness about children encountering sexual content on social media. In a recent interview focusing on his financial journey, Oduba admitted to spending thousands of pounds on pornography.

The father of two separated from his wife Portia in September 2024 after nine years of marriage, and he has acknowledged the difficult decision to sell their family home in Kent following the split. The property, purchased in 2022, was sold earlier this year, leaving their children Roman, seven, and Genie, four, heartbroken. Portia, 36, informed her social media followers about the sale, detailing the emotional conversations with the children, especially Roman, who was deeply upset.

Ore Oduba, who rose to fame after winning Strictly in the show's most-watched final ever in 2016, has since built a career in musical theatre, starring in productions like the UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. However, the transition from a BBC employee to self-employment around the time of his Strictly success created financial instability, compounded by his addiction. He explained that Strictly gave him a false sense of security.

Now, Oduba questions the traditional path of property ownership, stating he may never buy another home and is exploring alternative investments. He mused about possibly living in a motorhome with a dog, emphasizing that home is more than just bricks and mortar.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife Portia, a former TV researcher, has started a new career as a qualified personal trainer





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Ore Oduba Porn Addiction Strictly Come Dancing Financial Instability Property Sale Portia Oduba Musical Theatre Social Media Children Safety

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