San Juan County closes Orcas Landing public dock on December 3 and 4 for float installation. This temporary closure impacts marine access at the Washington State Ferries terminal area.

San Juan County Public Works has announced that the public dock at Orcas Landing will be completely closed to marine access on December 3 and December 4. This two-day shutdown is necessary to allow construction crews to install a critical replacement float at the facility, which is situated directly next to the Washington State Ferries terminal in the community of Orcas Landing.

Replacement Float Installation Details

The replacement float required for this maintenance project was fabricated by the Port of Friday Harbor. Officials from San Juan County Public Works stated that installing this new component is essential to maintaining current marine access standards for the community. The new float serves as an interim solution while county officials continue their efforts to secure additional funding for a more comprehensive, larger-scale replacement project aimed at addressing long-term infrastructure needs.

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Rescheduling Due To Emergency Repairs

Although this infrastructure work was originally scheduled for November, the project timeline was adjusted to prioritize other urgent maintenance tasks. The postponement was necessitated by emergency repairs required at the adjacent Washington State Ferries terminal. This scheduling change ensured that ferry crews had sufficient workspace to complete those critical repairs without interference, demonstrating a coordinated effort between county and state transportation entities to minimize broader operational disruptions.

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Stakeholder Impact And Alternative Access

The Orcas Landing dock is one of 16 marine facilities owned or maintained by San Juan County Public Works. It serves as a vital free public dock that provides transient moorage for local community members. The facility also supports various government agencies, including the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Washington Department of Natural Resources. During ferry service disruptions, the dock can also accommodate passenger-only service, making it a crucial alternative transportation option for island residents and visitors.

Funding Efforts And Future Improvements

County officials have been actively discussing the broader need to address aging marine infrastructure throughout the region, with the Orcas Landing facility being a primary focus. San Juan County has submitted requests for federal and state funding to support future improvements. These efforts include a Community Project Funding request submitted to the office of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, as well as a formal request through Washington's capital budget for the 2027-29 fiscal year to address these critical infrastructure deficits.