Orcas Island Ferry Terminal Transfer Span Repairs Begin After Crack Discovery

WSDOT imposes vehicle restrictions at Orcas Island ferry terminal after engineers find cracks in steel beams. Repairs may take two weeks with a 22-foot length limit.

Engineers identified structural cracks in two steel beams supporting the transfer span at the Orcas Island ferry terminal, prompting immediate traffic restrictions. The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed that repair work could extend up to two weeks while crews address the integrity issues found beneath the vehicle wheel path.

Structural Inspection Reveals Critical Beam Cracks

Technical teams discovered the fractures during a routine inspection utilizing a specialized truck designed to examine the underside of the movable bridge section. The defects were located within two steel stringers positioned directly under one of the primary vehicle wheel paths. These specific beams provide essential support for the terminal bridge component that raises and lowers to align with arriving ferries. Officials stated they would continue to share updates as more technical details regarding the structural assessment become available.

Also read Man found shot by the Vallejo Ferry Terminal has died

Vehicle Length Restrictions and Speed Limits Enforced

Effective Monday, only standard vehicles measuring 22 feet or less are permitted to load and unload at the terminal while the safety measures remain active. Drivers crossing the transfer span must adhere to a maximum speed of 5 mph and stay on the east side of the structure. This directional requirement mandates keeping left when loading onto the ferry and keeping right while unloading from it. Vehicles exceeding the 22-foot length limit will not be loaded at the Anacortes, Shaw Island, Lopez Island, or Friday Harbor terminals for trips destined for Orcas Island.

Advertisement

Repair Methodology and Contractor Schedule

Design work for the necessary repairs has already been completed, allowing contractors to move quickly once on-site. A contractor is scheduled to begin installing scaffolding on Tuesday to facilitate access to the damaged areas. Crews will utilize bolted connections and steel plates rather than welding to accelerate the repair timeline. Officials are actively exploring methods to shorten the overall repair duration and potentially allow larger vehicles to cross before the work is fully finished.

Passenger Impact and Reservation Adjustments

The structural issue directly impacts passenger travel logistics across the San Juan Islands. Customers holding existing reservations for vehicles longer than 22 feet will not be charged a no-show fee if they cannot board due to the new restrictions. WSDOT officials indicated they are investigating alternative transportation options for larger vehicles traveling to and from Orcas Island. Additional information regarding these logistical adjustments will be released as planning progresses.