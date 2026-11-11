Orcas Island Ferry Terminal Damage Prompts San Juan County Emergency

San Juan County declared a state of emergency after cracked steel beams at the Orcas Island ferry terminal threatened marine transportation. The county is seeking state support for repairs and businesses.

San Juan County has issued a declaration of a state of emergency because of damage at the Orcas Island ferry terminal, which threatens marine transportation to and from the island. The county is asking Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and the State of Washington for help. The Washington State Department of Transportation ( WSDOT) reported that engineers found cracks in two supporting steel beams of the terminal's transfer span, and the repairs could take up to two weeks.

The county's declaration warns that the threat of imminent disruption to marine transportation demands immediate action to preserve public health and protect life on Orcas Island. San Juan County said the goal is to make sure essential services remain available to residents while the terminal is out of full service. The declaration was issued in response to the structural problem found at the terminal's transfer span.

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Ferry Terminal Repairs and Vehicle Restrictions

WSDOT said the damage at the Orcas Island ferry terminal could take up to two weeks to repair, and vehicle restrictions began on Monday. Under those restrictions, only standard vehicles measuring 22 feet or less can load and unload at the terminal. The restrictions will remain in place until the repair work is finished.

WSDOT said design work for the repairs is complete. Crews will use bolted connections and steel plates instead of welding, a method the agency said will speed up the work. A contractor was scheduled to begin installing scaffolding on Tuesday, the same day WSDOT provided its update on the repair timeline.

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WSDOT officials are exploring ways to shorten the repair timeline. They are also looking at whether larger vehicles could be allowed to cross the terminal before the work is fully completed. No final decision on larger vehicles has been announced in the source material.

San Juan County Requests State Emergency Support

San Juan County is requesting coordination, technical support, and logistical support from Washington State Ferries and other state agencies to speed up the repairs at the Orcas Island terminal. The county wants the state to act as a partner in restoring the ferry link as quickly as possible. The request asks for more than repair assistance alone.

The county also asked the state to consider financial assistance for businesses that face costly alternative transportation arrangements. In addition, San Juan County asked the state to approve additional requests for resources as needs arise. The county said the state's help may be needed as conditions change during the repair period.

The county noted that essential service providers are arranging alternative transportation, including contracted barges. However, the county said those options face cost and capacity limits. Those limits mean that barges alone may not fully replace normal ferry service for the island.

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Impact on Orcas Island Businesses and Residents

Businesses on Orcas Island face higher costs because essential providers must rely on alternative transportation while the terminal is restricted. The county has specifically asked the state to consider financial help for those businesses. The cost pressure falls on companies that depend on moving goods and services across the water.

Residents and essential providers also face capacity limits, since the restrictions allow only standard vehicles measuring 22 feet or less at the terminal. Larger vehicles cannot use the terminal under the current restrictions. San Juan County said it will continue to advocate for island communities with state and federal representatives while the repairs proceed.