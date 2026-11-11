Orbit Books Announces December Hardcovers for The Expanse Trilogy

Orbit Books releases special hardcover editions of Cibola Burn, Nemesis Games, and Babylon's Ashes in December, expanding the premium collection for James S. A. Corey fans.

Orbit Books has officially announced the release of three new special edition hardcovers for James S. A. Corey's science fiction saga, scheduled to arrive on December 8. These volumes will feature striking new cover art, stained page edges, and illustrated endpapers, continuing a premium collection that celebrates the bestselling series. The upcoming titles are Cibola Burn, Nemesis Games, and Babylon's Ashes, which serve as the fourth, fifth, and sixth installments in the original nine-book mainline sequence.

Premium Editions Expand Collector Series

The latest releases complete the current wave of special editions from publisher Orbit Books, bringing the total number of books in this specific premium set to six. Previous entries already included Leviathan Wakes, Caliban's War, and Abaddon's Gate, establishing a high-quality standard for collectors of the franchise. Each of the new hardcovers is priced at $40 in the United States and features reversible covers that showcase uncropped artwork from the original publications. This design choice allows readers to view either the modernized aesthetic or the classic imagery that defined earlier editions of the series.

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Creative Team Behind New Artwork

The visual identity of these new editions relies on contributions from several key artists within the publishing industry. Lauren Panepinto designed the striking new covers, while Jay Clark created the detailed maps featured on the illustrated endpapers. Daniel Dociu provided the original cover artwork that serves as the foundation for the reversible design elements. Orbit Books credited these creators in their official announcement, highlighting the collaborative effort required to produce such detailed physical products for the dedicated fanbase.

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Series Conclusion and Future Projects

Authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, who write under the shared pen name James S. A. Corey, concluded the mainline narrative with Leviathan Falls in 2021. They followed this finale with the short-fiction collection Memory's Legion in 2022, after which Franck explicitly ruled out any further mainline novels. Despite the conclusion of the primary story arc involving James Holden and the Rocinante crew, the broader universe continues to expand through other media. Owlcat Games is currently developing The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an action role-playing game set for release in spring 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

New Novels in Separate Universe

Readers seeking additional content from the writing duo can turn to The Captive's War trilogy, which operates in a distinct universe separate from The Expanse. This newer series begins with The Mercy of Gods, published in 2024, and continues with The Faith of Beasts arriving in April 2026. The narrative follows humanity's conflict against the Carryx, a ruthless alien empire known for enslaving other civilizations. With supplementary novellas expanding the lore, this trilogy offers a spiritual successor experience for fans eager to explore more stories from Abraham and Franck.