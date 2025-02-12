Orbán Endorses AfD as 'Future of Germany,' Meeting Sparks Controversy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's meeting with Alice Weidel, co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD party, signals a potential alliance between the two right-wing nationalist leaders. Orbán praises the AfD as 'the future of Germany,' while Weidel seeks Hungary as a model for German sovereignty.

Viktor Orbán , the Prime Minister of Hungary , met with Alice Weidel , the co-leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD), at his Carmelite Monastery headquarters in Budapest. This meeting, a break from Orbán's previous cautious approach towards the AfD, signaled a potential alliance between the two right-wing nationalist leaders.

Orbán, known for his staunch anti-immigration stance and criticism of the European Union, hailed the AfD as 'the future of Germany,' asserting that their platform on immigration and the economy would be beneficial for Hungary. He expressed his belief that the AfD's growing support in Germany, hovering around 20% in recent polls, made cooperation with the party a viable option for other political forces. Despite Orbán's endorsement, Weidel faces an uphill battle to become Germany's next leader. Other German parties have vowed not to collaborate with the AfD, adhering to a longstanding unwritten rule against relying on far-right support in parliament. Both Orbán and Weidel fiercely criticized the EU's immigration and climate policies, calling them detrimental to the European economy and advocating for their complete overhaul. They emphasized their shared vision of a sovereign and independent Europe, free from what they perceive as excessive EU control. This meeting has sparked debate in Germany and across Europe about the implications of a potential alliance between the AfD and Hungary's increasingly authoritarian government





