Orania's New Generation: Young Afrikaners Flock to Whites-Only Enclave

South Africa's whites-only Afrikaner town Orania celebrates 35 years as a new college draws young people back to the enclave, balancing isolation with cultural preservation.

A generation has grown up in the closed world of Orania , South Africa 's whites-only Afrikaner enclave on the margins of the rainbow nation that this year celebrates its 35th anniversary.

And more young people from the white minority are moving to the small town, drawn by a new college and a sense of home carved out of the country's melting pot of cultures. The Friday night crowd at Stokkies bar appeared mostly aged under 30, all Afrikaans-speaking descendants of the early European colonisers. Bathed in blue light and lulled by country music, sons and daughters of Orania mingled in the tobacco smoke with students in engineering or plumbing.

The owner of Stokkies, where a table is set aside for arm-wrestling bouts to settle disputes, has the profile of many of Orania's young people: someone who left only to return. After moving to the town with his parents at the age of eight, Thomas de Villiers left as an adult for the cosmopolitan metropolis of Cape Town. But the high cost of living drove him back, the 31-year-old told AFP.

Charlotte van Niekerk, 22, also chose to return to the arid town, which was founded in the Northern Cape province in 1991 and now counts just over 3,000 residents. She lived here with her parents between the ages of four and 14 before they moved to outlying farms.

'Lot of kids that grew up with me can't wait to be 18 so they can just leave this place,' said the Taylor Swift lookalike who works in marketing. 'But it's funny because they go away and then a lot of the time they just come back after a couple of years when they've seen it's not so wonderful out there,' she added.

She misses the cinema most of all but says the launch of a training college in 2019 has brought new energy to the town. Nearly all its 250 students come from elsewhere, selected - as are all residents - on the basis of ethnicity, religion, a strong work ethic and a clean criminal record. The college is planning for an intake of 800 students within four years, town spokesman Joost Strydom told AFP, pointing to dormitories under construction.

Few are likely to stay after graduation: jobs are scarce and the biggest nearby town, Hopetown, with 10,000 inhabitants, is 25 miles away. But at least while they are here, the students are spending money at the petrol pump, the minimarket and at Stokkies.

'The social life is quite different from Pretoria or Joburg,' said David Loock, 21. 'We go fishing in our free time,' he said, as a friend took out a photograph of a huge catfish pulled from the adjoining Orange River. Motocross is another favourite pastime. Orania's small-town feel has won over 19-year-old Divan van der Westhuizen, originally from sprawling Johannesburg about 600 km to the northeast.

'It's been a big change coming from where you mingle with a lot of people,' he said. 'It did me good to be back with my own people, the Afrikaners,' said van der Westhuizen, wearing a moustache and Boere-style shorts. Orania's inhabitants make up only a fraction of South Africa's Afrikaner population, estimated at around 2.6 million of 62 million people in 2022.

But its reinforcement of identity appeals to young Afrikaners in much the same way as MAGA conservatives in the United States and European far-right parties, both attracting a younger demographic. The town operates its own currency, the Ora, and has its own flag and anthem. Residents are expected to adhere to Christian principles and speak Afrikaans. The community prides itself on self-sufficiency, with its own farms, businesses, and a local government that handles everything from waste management to education.

Critics accuse Orania of being a racist experiment that undermines South Africa's post-apartheid democracy. However, supporters argue it is a cultural preservation project, not unlike ethnic enclaves found in other parts of the world. The town's population has slowly grown, and with the new college, it is attracting more young families. For many, Orania represents a return to roots in a country where crime and economic uncertainty are common concerns.

The sense of safety and communal support is a major draw. Residents leave their doors unlocked and children play freely in the streets. The town also has a low unemployment rate, as most adults are employed locally or run their own businesses. Even so, the idyllic image is tempered by the reality of isolation.

There are no chain stores, no hospitals, and limited entertainment options. But for those who choose to stay, Orania offers a lifestyle that is increasingly rare in modern South Africa: a close-knit community where everyone knows each other and shares the same language and beliefs. The future of Orania remains uncertain, but for now, it continues to be a magnet for Afrikaners seeking a safe haven in a changing world. As one resident put it, 'We are not against anyone.

We are just for ourselves.

' The town plans to expand its residential areas and attract more businesses, hoping to reach a population of 10,000 in the next decade. Whether that goal is achievable depends on how many more young people decide to return to their roots, drawn by the promise of a simpler life and a strong sense of belonging





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