Teamsters Local 952 members in Orange County ratify a two-year contract ending a month-long strike over wages and benefits. Key details include significant pay raises and signing bonuses.

Teamsters Local 952 has successfully concluded a 24-day labor dispute with the County of Orange by ratifying a new two-year collective bargaining agreement. More than 90% of the represented union members voted in favor of the deal, bringing an immediate end to the work stoppage that affected hundreds of employees across multiple county departments. The agreement secures tangible financial improvements for the workforce while establishing clear terms for future negotiations.

Financial Terms Of New Labor Deal

The ratified contract features substantial wage increases designed to address inflation and improve retention. Workers will receive a 4% raise during the first year of the agreement and a 4.25% increase in the second year. In addition to the base salary adjustments, the deal includes a one-time $1,000 signing bonus for participating members. These financial components were central to the union's demands throughout the lengthy negotiation process.

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Departments Affected By Strike Action

The strike involved a broad spectrum of county operations, impacting essential public services. The represented workers span several critical departments, including OC Public Works, OC Waste and Recycling, OC Community Resources, and Orange County Animal Care. The widespread nature of the walkout highlighted the union's capacity to mobilize a significant portion of the county workforce to pressure management into a settlement.

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Union Leadership Rationale For Strike

Eric Jimenez, the secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local 952, publicly validated the difficult decisions made by the workers during the walkout. He emphasized that the members demonstrated a willingness to endure significant personal sacrifice to secure fair treatment. Jimenez noted that this display of unity sends a clear message to county officials that the membership is prepared to fight for their rights in any future negotiations.

Next Steps For County Management

With the contract now ratified, the County of Orange can resume normal operations without the disruption caused by the labor action. The implementation of the new wage scales and benefits will begin according to the schedule outlined in the two-year agreement. Union officials have indicated that this outcome reinforces the value of collective bargaining and sets a precedent for labor relations within the region.