Orange County Water District officials said they hope to capture as much stormwater as possible to create a more sustainable and affordable water system.

The Orange County Water District is hopeful that this winter's El Niño will bring a record amount of rainfall to the area, allowing them to create a more affordable and sustainable water system for residents.

Water district officials say they already collected record amounts of stormwater from the Prado Dam during 2025's storms, in part because the large storms were spread out over time. This year, they're working harder in hopes of eclipsing the billions of gallons they gathered last year, With the biggest storm of the season bearing down on Southern California, the Orange County Water District said they're well prepared to wrangle the raindrops into drinking water.

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"Because Southern California rainfall is intense, all at once, it is a lot to grab all in one instant," said Ben Smith, the Director of Wetland and Recharge Operations at OCWD, which provides drinking water to most of northern and central Orange County. He says that the Army Corps of Engineers is helping them capture and store the stormwater at the Prado Dam near Chino Hills.

They also capture stormwater along the Santa Ana River between Imperial Highway and Angel Stadium, and the Santiago Basin in Orange. They then slowly release it.

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"OCWD uses the rubber dams mostly to get the water out of the river into our system of lakes," Smith said. "We have 30 lakes in the Anaheim-Orange area that have capacity to hold more than 8 million gallons. And the water gets stored there and percolated; it goes down through the ground, into the groundwater and that groundwater supplies most of the water for two and a half million residents.

" He said some people in the water district will be working for two days straight to capture as much as possible, with the end goal of providing a more sustainable water system that's more affordable for people who live in Orange County. "Using what the environment's giving us locally to make the water supply more reliable and to lower the cost as well," Smith said. "The stormwater is nature delivering it.

We're not having to pump it over mountains to get it into our area.

" He said they have 25 employees who work year-round on collecting stormwater. Those employees include biologists and mechanics.