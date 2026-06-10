Orange County Supervisors Leave Spending of Recovered Corruption Funds to New District Representative

The board voted to let Supervisor Janet Nguyen decide how to spend $3.7 million recovered from a scheme by former supervisor Andrew Do, after public outcry to keep the money in the affected district.

Orange County supervisors voted Tuesday to leave the spending of $3.7 million recovered from a corruption scheme involving former Supervisor Andrew Do to his successor, Supervisor Janet Nguyen .

The decision came after a heated public hearing where more than 50 residents from Do's former district demanded the funds be spent locally, rejecting a proposal from Supervisor Don Wagner to distribute the money countywide. Nguyen, who once worked for Do before becoming his political rival, will now propose specific allocations for the money, which is expected to benefit communities in the 1st District including Little Saigon, Huntington Beach, and parts of Santa Ana that were in Do's district during part of the scheme.

The recovered funds stem from a scandal where Do used his discretionary funds to funnel millions of dollars to a nonprofit linked to his daughter without public oversight. The money was originally intended to feed vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities. Following the scheme, the county now requires all discretionary spending to go through a public board vote and be posted online. Nguyen emphasized that the funds should return to the communities that were deprived of intended services.

The board's vote effectively killed Wagner's alternative, which he argued would address needs across the county but faced intense backlash from speakers who accused supervisors of stealing the funds a second time. Among the speakers were Anne Calvo, a senior from Seal Beach's Leisure World, who called the consideration of moving the funds outside the district shameful.

Several local elected officials, including Huntington Beach Councilman Butch Twining, argued that other districts already receive their full funding and should not vie for the 1st District's money. Nguyen noted it was the highest number of public comments on a single topic she had seen since rejoining the board.

The supervisors have not yet decided how to handle the funds for Santa Ana, which was only in Do's district for part of the scheme due to redistricting, but that will be resolved when Nguyen presents her spending plan for board approval. The case highlights ongoing efforts to ensure recovered public funds are used to repair harm caused by corruption, with residents determined to see their community restored





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