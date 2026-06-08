Orange County Supervisors Debate Allocation of Recovered Funds from Andrew Do Bribery Scheme as U.S. Soccer Team Draws Fans

Former Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do is serving a five-year prison sentence for accepting bribes that diverted millions meant for senior and disability meal programs. Supervisors, including his successor Janet Nguyen, are now debating how to allocate the recovered funds, balancing the original pandemic relief intent with current community needs. Meanwhile, thousands of fans attended a public practice of the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team at Great Park ahead of World Cup matches in Inglewood.

Former Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do is now serving a five-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for awarding millions in taxpayer dollars intended to feed needy seniors and people with disabilities in his district.

As part of his plea agreement, Do admitted to receiving over $800,000 in illicit payments funneled through his two daughters, which included a down payment on a house later forfeited by his youngest daughter Rhiannon Do to resolve the criminal case. This corrupt scheme diverted funds designated for meal programs during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing significant harm to vulnerable residents in the First District.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors is now faced with decisions on how to allocate the recovered money as they shape the overall county budget. Do's successor, Supervisor Janet Nguyen, has been vocal in demanding that these funds be returned to the district that was deprived. In a mass email to constituents, Nguyen emphasized that every other district in Orange County benefited from community funds for local projects while her district went without because of Do's theft.

"This money was stolen from the First District, and it must come back to the First District," she stated. Several other supervisors have expressed support for directing the recovered resources toward the original intended recipients: seniors and people with disabilities within the former supervisor's district.

However, there is a debate about whether the money should be used for its original pandemic relief purpose or redirected to address current community needs, given the time that has passed since the COVID-19 outbreak. Supervisor Don Wagner noted in a text message that the problems the money was meant to address are now behind us, and with a tight budget and great needs across the county, a discussion is needed on how best to spend it.

Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento echoed the need to consider current resident needs while acknowledging the funds were earmarked for COVID-19 relief, a threat no longer present. The amount of taxpayer money recovered so far is less than half of the $7.9 million that Do admitted was diverted from specific meal contracts.

In a separate civil lawsuit, the county alleges the total loss from the scheme was even higher, at $13.25 million, and the case-which covers all money given to two nonprofits accused in the scheme, Viet America Society and Hand to Hand Relief Organization-is scheduled for trial in November 2027. The U.S. Attorney's Office has indicated they will seek restitution upon a likely conviction in the ongoing criminal case against Do's alleged co-conspirator Peter Pham, who fled the country to Taiwan in late 2024 and remains a fugitive.

In unrelated local news, more than 6,000 fans gathered at the Great Park Sports Complex in Irvine to watch a public practice session of the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This was the team's only open practice during the tournament. The U.S., as a co-host nation, will play its group stage matches at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood against Paraguay on June 12, Australia on June 19, and Turkey on June 25.

The team is using the Great Park's facilities as its training base, offering a rare chance for fans to see them without a ticket after many were disappointed by a lottery system for access





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