Orange County roadway and rail line storm repairs continue

New drone video shows progress on emergency repairs to stabilize the slope at the Moro Beach section of Crystal Cove, just below Pacific Coast Highway, where the roadway connects Newport and Laguna Beach.

New drone video shows progress on emergency repairs to stabilize the slope at the Moro Beach section of Crystal Cove, just below Pacific Coast Highway, where the roadway connects Newport and Laguna Beach.caused by several powerful Pacific Ocean storms that raised surf levels and created destructive waves.

Caltrans received approval for $4 million for emergency repairs. Two southbound lanes remain closed as crews continue repair work. At the bottom of the slope, dozens of protective barriers have been installed as a buffer from waves pounding the shoreline.

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"Right now we are wrapping up the first part of phase two, which is the installation of the sandbag barriers. They're about 12 feet high. We have started to implement a rock-filled buttress, which will have a layer of rock-filled protection on top of it," Christianne Smith, a Caltans spokesperson, said.

"And the purpose of that is to prevent further slope movement as well as further erosion on the slope"The Coastal Commission gave the green light for emergency repairs and stabilization for another vital transportation route in Orange County. The rail line, steps from the ocean in San Clemente, has been battered by storms and high tides. Service between LA and San Diego has been disrupted numerous times due to coastal erosion that has undermined part of the train tracks.

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It's something commuters know all too well.

"We were concerned because we're taking the train to take the cruise ship out, so that was our option. So, if that didn't work out, we didn't know what we were going to do," commuter Dallas Kanda said. Early next year, more than half a million cubic yards of sand will be trucked in to widen the beaches and provide much-needed protection for the rail corridor. Commuter Angie Walton took in all the sights on her train ride.

"I was just glued to the window, taking pictures the whole time," she said. "I could see where the erosion was, like three feet from me on the track. "Featured Local Savings