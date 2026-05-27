Orange County residents demand accountability after Garden Grove chemical incident:Shut it down

Emotions ran high at an emergency city council meeting in Garden Grove on Tuesday night, where residents gathered to demand accountability after being evacuated from their homes for nearly a week due to an ongoing chemical crisis at an aerospace facility.

Emotions ran high at an emergency city council meeting in Garden Grove on Tuesday night, where residents gathered to demand accountability after being evacuated from their homes for nearly a week due to an ongoing chemical crisis at an aerospace facility. cracked tank containing a toxic material called methyl methacrylateThe statement was met with raucous cheers after a stressful and uneasy week in Garden Grove.

Just 48 hours prior, 50,000 people from the communities of Garden Grove, Anaheim, Westminster, Cypress, Buena Park and Stanton, still "It's shocking to me that a company using MMA for manufacturing was allowed into such a populated area," another resident said during the meeting. It was the same sentiment shared by nearly every person that stepped up to the microphone, with speakers sharing stories of confusion, fear and frustration.

They demanded more from local leaders for what many described as a failure to properly protect their residents.

"Everywhere I went that night, and the days after, it was heartbreak after heartbreak," said one woman. "There is a lot more the city, and the state, and the government should have done for these people. "Though Garden Grove Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein doubled down on demands for accountability, she wasn't spared from the anger of some residents.

"It is the responsibility of every single member on this council to do everything in your power to ensure that GKN is held accountable," said one speaker. , as District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced an open probe into the company. He's asked anyone working there, who wishes to be a whistleblower over illegal conduct or misdoings, to come forward.

Despite evacuations having been lifted, Orange County Fire Authority crews and emergency personnel said they would still be working around to clock to bring the crisis to a full resolution. California deploys nearly 800 first responders, experts for Orange County chemical leak response All evacuation orders lifted near Orange County chemical incident in California after officials find no risk to public





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