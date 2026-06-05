Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings suspends Florida governor’s campaign after prostate cancer diagnosis

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced he is ending his campaign for Florida governor amid a battle with prostate cancer.

)– Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced he is ending his campaign for Florida governor amid a battle with prostate cancer.

Demings delivered the news following his final State of the County address on Friday, saying that he is going to focus on his health.

“I received some bad news from my doctor, who confirmed that I have prostate cancer, said Demings. ”And because of that, I’m going to suspend my campaign for governor. ” Demings made history in 2018 when he became the first African American mayor of Orange County. He has led the county for eight years.

During his time in office, Demings guided Orange County through the COVID-19 pandemic. That included expanding testing efforts as cases surged. He also led the county through a tourism boom, with record revenue generated by the Tourist Development Tax — a key funding source. Demings also pushed to address the county’s affordable housing shortage, including initiatives that used public dollars to support housing projects.

Not every effort succeeded. After voters repeatedly rejected a proposed sales tax increase aimed at funding transportation projects, Demings ultimately dropped the plan. Demings leaves office as Orange County faces potential financial uncertainty. If Florida voters approve a property tax reduction in November, county leaders could be forced to consider significant budget cuts.

Amy Russo is an EMMY-nominated journalist who joined the News 6 team in March of 2026. She covers Central Florida as a Community Correspondent for the Conway, Lee Vista, Azalea Park, and Hunters Creek areas of Orange County. She is excited to be back in her home state after being away for six years!

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