Marcos Gomes-Guedes, an instructor at Art of Jiu-Jitsu, was arrested in Costa Mesa for allegedly grooming and engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor student over several months.

Costa Mesa police have arrested 24-year-old Marcos Gomes-Guedes on allegations of grooming and committing sex crimes against a minor student. The incident involves a jiu-jitsu instructor who reportedly exploited his professional relationship with an underage athlete in Orange County.

Arrest Details and Specific Allegations

Officers took Gomes-Guedes into custody on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at his residence in Newport Beach. Authorities state that the suspect allegedly met the victim nearly seven months prior to his arrest. Investigators allege that he groomed the minor into a sexual relationship that continued until September 2026.

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Police reports indicate that Gomes-Guedes is suspected of using his position as a jiu-jitsu instructor to train the victim and establish a close personal connection. This access allegedly led to unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor. The Costa Mesa Police Department confirmed that the investigation remains active as authorities gather further evidence.

Professional Background and Tournament History

The suspect holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which he was awarded by Guilherme Mendes on September 23, 2024. This credential was granted after Gomes-Guedes won first place at the 2025 IBJJF World No-Gi Championship at the black belt level. His achievement places him within a highly competitive segment of the martial arts community.

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Gomes-Guedes has a documented history of competing in International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournaments. He has represented prominent teams including Spirit Fight, Cicero Costha, Dream Art, and Art of Jiu-Jitsu. His affiliation with Art of Jiu-Jitsu, an academy founded by multiple-time world champions Rafael and Guilherme Mendes, adds a layer of notoriety to the case.

Training Locations and Community Impact

The suspect trains children in both Costa Mesa and Mission Viejo, two major cities within Orange County. Police allege that he utilized these training environments to build trust with the victim. The academy operates under the banner of Art of Jiu-Jitsu, which maintains a prestigious reputation in the martial arts world due to its founders' championship titles.

Local parents and guardians who send their children to these locations may be concerned about the implications of this arrest. The allegation suggests that a trusted figure in the community allegedly abused that trust for sexual purposes. The duration of the alleged relationship, spanning several months, indicates a pattern of behavior that investigators are scrutinizing closely.

Investigation Status and Public Contact Information

The Costa Mesa Police Department continues to seek pertinent information regarding the case. Detectives have stated that the investigation is ongoing and they encourage anyone with knowledge of the suspect's activities to come forward. The public can assist law enforcement by providing details that may support the criminal case.

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Individuals with information are advised to contact Detective E. Nippert at 714-754-5097. They may also reach out to Sergeant D. Sevilla at 714-754-4933. Law enforcement emphasizes the importance of community vigilance in protecting minors from potential predators.