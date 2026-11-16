A lawsuit accuses Kiddie Academy of Orange of giving melatonin to children without consent. Cassandra Sandoval and Priscilla Ayala allege negligence and battery at the Orange County facility.

An Orange County mother has launched a legal battle against Kiddie Academy of Orange after alleging that staff members administered sleeping aids to young children without parental permission. Cassandra Sandoval filed a lawsuit citing battery and negligence, accusing the facility of giving her children unauthorized melatonin gummies during nap time. This civil action follows a detailed investigation initiated by Sandoval after she noticed significant behavioral changes in her children.

Sandoval enrolled her four-year-old son and two-year-old daughter at the franchise location specifically because it offered livestream capabilities for parental oversight. She used this technology to monitor whether her children were eating, hitting developmental milestones, and navigating social interactions throughout the day. This constant digital connection allowed her to spot subtle shifts in their routines that would otherwise have gone unnoticed by working parents.

Also read Orange County Office Market Defies Empty-Tower Narrative as Broadcom and Anduril Expand Mega-Campuses

Concerns began to mount in mid-August when Sandoval observed noticeable changes in her four-year-old son's sleep patterns at home. By early September, the child explicitly asked for sleeping gummies similar to those he claimed to have received during nap time at the daycare. Sandoval found this request startling and began asking follow-up questions, wanting to ensure her young child had the opportunity to share his story without being discredited.

Rather than immediately confronting the staff, Sandoval filed a formal complaint with the California Department of Social Services and began closely monitoring the facility's livestream feeds during nap periods. She emphasized the need to gather concrete evidence before making accusations. On September 11, she captured video footage allegedly showing a staff member receiving gummies from a colleague before approaching children. The complaint alleges the employee placed an unidentified substance into the mouth of one child first, then moved to Sandoval's son while he was covered by a blanket.

Advertisement

Sandoval described arriving at the daycare immediately after viewing the footage, noting that her son appeared completely incapacitated. She reported that he was slobbering and unresponsive, describing the scene as heartbreaking. After retrieving her child, she took him to a hospital for medical evaluation and reported the incident to the Orange Police Department. She stated she removed both of her children from the daycare and never returned.

The Orange Police Department stated that the alleged conduct does not constitute a criminal offense and referred the matter to social services for handling. This assessment was directly challenged by Kimberly Degonia, an attorney with Andrews & Higgins and a former Riverside County prosecutor, who represents Sandoval. Degonia argued that the administration of melatonin, even as an over-the-counter supplement, warrants criminal charges in similar jurisdictions.

Degonia noted that six other states have filed criminal charges for identical conduct involving dietary supplements and hormonal replacements. She argued that the allegations amount to classic battery, stating that giving a child something to ingest to sedate them fits the legal definition. She questioned why no criminal charges were being filed in this case, calling the lack of prosecution offensive.

Degonia is also representing a second mother, Priscilla Ayala, in the broader lawsuit. Ayala alleges that staff at the same facility asked for permission to give her daughter melatonin, which she declined. The complaint states that Ayala's daughter later mentioned receiving gummies and subsequently experienced nighttime distress and nightmares. Degonia claimed that once Ayala removed her daughter from Kiddie Academy, the nightmares ceased, suggesting a direct link between the supplement and the child's distress.

The lawsuit also alleges that a former employee of Kiddie Academy of Orange reported that staff would sometimes give children double doses of melatonin to make them fall asleep. This additional allegation paints a picture of a potential systemic issue regarding how the facility managed children's sleep and behavioral needs during the day.

Advertisement

Kiddie Academy issued a statement expressing deep concern and affirming its commitment to a safe environment. The corporation clarified that the Orange location is an independently owned and operated franchise. A spokesperson confirmed awareness of the allegations regarding an employee providing an over-the-counter non-prescription dietary supplement to an enrolled child. The brand stated that the franchisee is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.

The California Department of Social Services confirmed that it is actively investigating the incident. A department spokesperson declined to provide further comment due to the ongoing nature of the inquiry. The case highlights the complex intersection of parental rights, childcare regulation, and the legal status of administered supplements in licensed care settings.

Sandoval hopes the civil lawsuit will lead to accountability and prevent similar incidents from happening to other families. She noted that many parents may not have been able to navigate the situation the way she did. She emphasized that there is proof and evidence available, and she believes justice will follow. The case may influence future oversight protocols for child care centers in Orange County.

To assist other families who may be experiencing similar issues, Degonia has created a hotline for those who believe their children were given melatonin or sleeping aids without permission. The number is (888) 315-9224. This resource aims to support parents who feel they lack the evidence or resources to pursue their own legal actions.

The ongoing investigation by the California Department of Social Services will likely determine the licensing status of the Kiddie Academy of Orange franchise. If evidence supports the allegations, the facility could face severe penalties or closure. The outcome of this case will set a precedent for how such incidents are handled legally and administratively in the future.