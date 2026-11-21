Reports can be submitted by victims, witnesses, or individuals acting on behalf of someone else. Anonymous reporting is also available.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes held a press conference on Sept. 20, 2021 about a serial rapist in Aliso Viejo.

District Attorney's Office announced Friday the launch of a new portal for reporting hate incidents and crimes, aimed at collecting information, connecting victims with support services and strengthening efforts to identify and prosecute offenders. According to prosecutors, the platform allows community members to report acts of hostility, intimidation, discrimination or violence that appear to be motivated by bias against a person's actual or perceived identity. Reports can be submitted by victims, witnesses or individuals acting on behalf of someone else.

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Anonymous reporting is also available. The portal was made possible through a U.S. Department of Justice grant under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Program, according to the District Attorney's Office. The platform was developed in collaboration with the Orange County Human Resources Commission and community-based organizations.

"The County of Orange and the Orange County District Attorney's Office remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of everyone in our community. Acts of hate have no place in Orange County, and reporting these incidents is critical to ensuring they are investigated and, when supported by the facts and evidence, prosecuted," the District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

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Prosecutors emphasized that accurate reporting also helps identify trends, improve community outreach and strengthen efforts to prevent future acts of hate. Between 2019 and 2022, the Orange County District Attorney's Office prosecuted more than twice as many hate crime cases as previous administrations had prosecuted during the preceding 25 years, according to the office. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

"Hate crimes strike at the very fabric of our community, causing deep and lasting damage to victims and those around them. Every person deserves to live free from fear and discrimination, regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, or background," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. Spitzer emphasized that diversity is one of the county's greatest strengths and reiterated that there is no place for hatred.

He added that through education, community engagement, enhanced law enforcement training and vigorous prosecution of hate crimes, the county will continue working to prevent hate-driven offenses, protect victims and hold offenders accountable. Individuals wishing to submit a report through the portal should allow approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete the process. The platform is available in multiple languages, and users will receive a confirmation number for their records upon completion.