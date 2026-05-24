Orange County DA Launches Investigation Into Aerospace Company After Chemical Evacuation

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced an investigation into GKN Aerospace, the aerospace company at the center of the Garden Grove chemical scare that forced tens of thousands from their homes. The investigation is focused on an overheating chemical tank that triggered the evacuation and possible explosion.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced late Saturday that his office has launched an investigation into GKN Aerospace and the overheating chemical tank that triggered the massive evacuation.

The DA’s office also opened a hotline for workers or insiders who may know what went wrong behind the scenes at the plant. Prosecutors are seeking information about operations inside the facility, including how often the tanks and safety systems were maintained — and whether warning signs were ignored before the dangerous malfunction





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GKN Aerospace Overheating Chemical Tank Evacuation Investigation Calling The Unfolding Crisis Horrific

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