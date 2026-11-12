Orange County Attorney Challenges LA Jail Informant Oversight

Attorney Scott Sanders argues systemic deficiencies in Los Angeles jail informant programs violate due rights, potentially compromising hundreds of criminal cases across the region.

Attorney Scott Sanders is challenging the integrity of the criminal justice system in Los Angeles County by revealing systemic failures in the oversight of paid civilian jailhouse informants. In new court filings, Sanders argues that the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office violated the 14th Amendment rights of defendants by failing to disclose critical information. These violations stem from shocking deficiencies in how law enforcement agencies manage and monitor informants used in undercover operations.

Systemic Flaws in Informant Oversight

The core of Sanders' argument rests on an internal investigation that exposed severe lapses in protocol regarding the supervision of paid informants. The investigation revealed that a veteran homicide detective permitted a civilian informant to remove his GPS tracking ankle monitor during the 2015 Christmas holiday. This action was in direct violation of a court order, and the detective subsequently lied to authorities about the removal of the device. Sanders contends that this incident is not an isolated error but rather evidence of a broader failure to adhere to standardized operational guidelines.

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Sanders asserts that the current system lacks adequate coordination and recordkeeping among the participating law enforcement agencies. He argues that the absence of consistent supervision creates an environment where informant misconduct can go unchecked. This lack of oversight potentially implicates hundreds of criminal cases in Los Angeles County, as defense attorneys question the reliability of evidence obtained through such flawed processes. The California 4th District Court of Appeal recently reinforced these concerns by overturning a conviction after finding that a Perkins informant had staged a coercive interrogation.

The Long Beach Police Department and Hugo Cortes

At the center of the most egregious misconduct is veteran homicide detective Hugo Cortes. In 2016, the Long Beach Police Department filed several counts of misconduct against Cortes, including a violation of state penal code for disobeying a court order. Although Cortes retired before discipline was finalized, the department deemed his conduct so egregious that it recommended termination. Internal documents reveal that Cortes operated with minimal training, relying on existing policies for confidential informants rather than adhering to specific jailhouse informant protocols.

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Cortes became the department's primary handler for Perkins Operations, a practice where law enforcement uses incarcerated individuals to gather intelligence. Another officer, whose name was redacted in the files, disclosed a cash-based payment system that left no reliable paper trail. The officer noted that they owed informants a thousand dollars for each defendant placed in their cell, a system that allowed payments to go unrecorded for certain periods. This lack of transparency makes it nearly impossible to verify whether informants were coerced or improperly incentivized.

Impact on Criminal Cases and Defendants

The implications of these findings extend far beyond a single department. In Orange County, more than 60 cases were compromised because the Orange County District Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Department failed to disclose informant information to the defense. This failure violated the rights established in the 1963 Supreme Court case regarding fair trial proceedings. Scott Sanders is using the case of Lonnie Jacobs to illustrate how similar misconduct could undermine convictions across Los Angeles County. The defense argues that the internal investigation proves the Long Beach Police Department cannot be trusted to turn over damaging information about its officers.

Defense attorneys and judges have long criticized the use of jailhouse informants as coercive and disproportionately targeting Black and Latino defendants. Sanders argues that by limiting the scope of the inquiry to the narrow misconduct of a single officer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the Long Beach Police Department downplayed the findings to avoid compromising ongoing prosecutions. The district attorney's office did not respond to a request for comment before publication, leaving the full extent of potential reversals unknown.

Legal Precedents and Future Proceedings

Legal challenges to Perkins Operations continue to mount as courts scrutinize the constitutional rights of incarcerated suspects. Undercover officers do not need to give Miranda warnings before questioning suspects in jail cells, but this exemption has been used to justify surreptitious interrogations that defense attorneys argue violate due process. The recent court ruling overturning a conviction highlights the tension between investigative tactics and constitutional protections.

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Sanders' latest filings demand a wider inquiry into the scope of these problems rather than accepting the limited internal findings. If the courts agree that the 14th Amendment was violated, hundreds of criminal cases could be affected, requiring prosecutors to re-evaluate evidence obtained through informant testimony. The outcome of these proceedings will likely set a new precedent for how California law enforcement agencies manage informant oversight in the future.